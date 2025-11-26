New Spring Hill Library Moves Forward With Design Approval

Plans for a new public library in Spring Hill are officially moving into the design phase following approval from city leaders this week.

The City of Spring Hill, TN Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an agreement with WBA Architects for the conceptual design of the city’s future library. The new facility is planned for the lot next to Spring Hill City Hall, just down the road from the current Spring Hill Public Library location.

City officials said the design process will unfold over the next several months, with initial renderings expected to be ready in early spring. Public input will be encouraged throughout the process, with feedback opportunities to be announced through the city’s website and social media channels.

