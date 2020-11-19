New Spring Hill Domino’s Donates First Day Sales to TN Children’s Home

A new Domino’s located at 5407 Main Street in Spring Hill opened on November 18.

On their first day of business, they donated all sales for the day to the Tennessee Children’s Home.

Tennessee Children’s Home has four campuses. They began in 1909 as the Tennessee Orphan Home in Columbia, Tennessee. Since that time, they have cared for over 20,000 children. Currently, they are in the midst of a building campaign. In the video below, they talk about how important it is to raise money for their new property as they have sold their current location and must relocate by end of 2021.