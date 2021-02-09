New Spring Hill Chipotle to Open Soon, Now Hiring

Chipotle will open in Spring Hill at 2098 Wall Street this March and they are currently hiring.

“We’re opening a new Chipotle restaurant at 2098 Wall Street in Spring Hill this March, stated Erin Wolford, Senior Director Communications for Chipotle. “This restaurant will feature a Chipotlane, the brand’s digital order drive thru pick up lane.”

The new Chipotle location is currently hiring. Per a job posting, it states all employees receive a full range of benefits, including medical, dental, and vision insurance and up to $5,250 a year in tuition assistance. Those interested in applying should visit their website here.

Currently, there are two other Chipotle locations in the Williamson County area – one in Franklin at 430 Cool Springs Boulevard and Brentwood at 269 Franklin Road.

Chipotle is a fast-casual dining experience with offerings of burritos, salads, and tacos featuring whole foods without artificial flavors or preservatives. As of September 2020, they have over 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany that are company-owned and operated.