New Spring Hill Chipotle Sets Open Date

The new Chipotle in Spring Hill (located at 2098 Wall Street) has announced it will open next week.

Erin Wolford, Senior Director of Communications for Chipotle shared with us the new location will open to the public on Wednesday, March 24th.

The Spring Hill Chipotle will feature a Chipotlane, the brand’s digital order drive-thru pick-up lane.

Recently, Chipotle announced in a press release it is introducing a new Hand-Crafted Quesadilla as a digital-only menu item. The Quesadilla has been one of the most talked-about Chipotle menu items on social media, and now fans can experience Chipotle’s real, responsibly sourced ingredients without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives in an entirely new way. The Quesadilla marks the first customizable entrée Chipotle will add to its menu since it introduced a salad option 17 years ago.

Currently, there are two other Chipotle locations in the Williamson County area – one in Franklin at 430 Cool Springs Boulevard and Brentwood at 269 Franklin Road.

Chipotle is a fast-casual dining experience with offerings of burritos, salads, and tacos featuring whole foods without artificial flavors or preservatives. As of September 2020, they have over 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany that are company-owned and operated.