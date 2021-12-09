New Spirits Company, Franklin Distillery, Launches Craft Gin and Vodka

The distillery’s Southern Gin unifies 14 carefully chosen botanicals that are representative of the region, including juniper, watermelon rind, pecan, milk thistle seed and hickory. Bringing it to proof using pure Tennessee water that’s naturally filtered through limestone, Franklin Distillery’s methods reflect the best of the South: traditional, yet adventurous; bold, yet refined. This method defined the brand’s creation of its gin spirit and was drawn upon again for the creation of its vodka, which is distilled from Southern citrus and is one of the world’s first citrus vodkas.

Fellow co-founders Stainbrook and Ward will be available to tell more of their story and share favorite cocktail recipes through a series of “Meet the Distillers” tasting events in the Middle Tennessee region in the coming weeks, including a pop-up at Americana Taphouse, located at 94 E Main Street in downtown Franklin, during Dickens of a Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12 from 2 – 5 p.m. each day.

Stainbrook expressed the duo’s excitement about the series of Meet the Distillers events they have on the calendar saying, “We really love the community and comradery that comes when you share a well-crafted cocktail with a friend, so being able to launch our spirits with the opportunity to raise a glass with other fellow spirit enthusiasts in the area is particularly special.”

Franklin Distillery’s spirits are available throughout middle Tennessee retail stores and restaurants beginning this week. To locate a bottle, visit www.franklindistillery.com/in-stores.

ABOUT FRANKLIN DISTILLERY

While bonding over a drink in 2013, Michael Stainbrook and Michael Ward began talking casually about creating a distillery and brewery one day. Stainbrook, an almost 20-year resident Tennessean, and Ward, a Tennessee native, found their way to the heart of Franklin right at the town center, 35° N 86° W, to craft a spirit celebrating the local ingredients. For more information, visit www.franklindistillery.com.