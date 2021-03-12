New School Year Registration for WCS Ends March 23

school registration

Student registration for the 2021-22 school year will come to an end Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.

Families of current WCS students will have until then to submit their registration via Skyward. Parents will need to log into their Skyward account on a desktop or laptop computer to access the registration forms.

As part of the process, families will be asked to select either traditional or online as the format for their child’s learning environment for the Fall semester of the 2021-22 school year.

After March 23, decisions are final. This will give the District time to determine both staffing and student schedules before the school year begins.

Families can find a list of Frequently Asked Questions regarding WCS Online on the district website. Additional information including an enrollment checklist and instructions are available on the WCS Enrollment webpage.

