New Puppy? 7 Must-Have Items

1 Fromm & Acana Puppy Food

First, you need to find a great, quality puppy food. We recommend Fromm or Acana puppy food.

Why we love these brands:

Acana uses fresh regional ingredients and makes their food from start to finish in their very own award-winning kitchens. Acana food is designed to nourish dogs in two ways. First, according to their natural evolution to a meat-based diet. Second, using ingredients that are sustainably raised and harvested by local suppliers and delivered to their kitchens fresh each day.

Fromm is a fifth-generation family-owned and operated artisan pet food company based in Wisconsin. We love this because Fromm has full control over the quality and safety of the products they produce. They create products from their own nutritionally geared recipes and every bag and can of Fromm dog and cat food originates from one of their Wisconsin facilities.