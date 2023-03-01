New Publix Proposed in Spring Hill

A new Publix may be coming to Spring Hill.

Catalyst Design Group submitted plans to the Spring Hill Planning Commission for a new Publix and drive-thru pharmacy as part of the new 7.17-acre Spring Hill Town Crossing development.

The development will be located on Jim Warren Parkway and the plans were first brought to the Planning Commission back in 2020 and approved by BOMA.

Commissioner Jonathan Duda said he finds the Publix plan for Spring Hill needs additional work on the design to fit into the community of Spring Hill.

Prior approval for the development includes a hotel, medical office and a coffee chain, Dutch Brothers. No other restaurants were named in the plan.

More details for the development:

  • 48,500 square feet of grocery space
  • 4,500 square feet of gas station/convenient store with 20 gas pumps
  • 5,000 square feet of standalone restaurant space
  • 4,500 square feet of drive-thru restaurant space
  • 12,500 square feet of retail space
  • 11,000 sf of office and retail space
  • 334 multi-family apartments
  • 120-room hotel

