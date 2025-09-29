New Primary Care Providers Join Williamson Health Medical Group

Williamson Health Medical Group recently announced the addition of six new providers to its growing team of primary care physicians and advanced care practitioners. Among the new board-certified providers are an internal medicine physician, multiple nurse practitioners and a physician assistant. These providers will be serving patients at various locations throughout the county.

“The addition of these skilled and compassionate providers to the Williamson Health Medical Group reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality medical care for the people of our community,” said Tim Burton, Chief Administrative Officer of Williamson Health Medical Group. “Each brings an impressive background of both expertise and experience, and we are delighted to welcome them to our growing team.”

The following physician and advanced care practitioners have joined Williamson Health Medical Group across various specialties:

Heather Rowe, M.D., is a board-certified internal medicine provider with Williamson Health Medical Group, serving patients at the new Williamson Health Primary Care clinic at 3301 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 107, in Cool Springs. Rowe earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee. She went on to study medicine at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Medicine, where she also completed an internship in internal medicine in 1995. She later completed her residency in internal medicine at the University of Colorado. Her passion for medicine stems from helping patients identify the cause of their symptoms and guiding them on their journey to healing. She believes strongly in treating patients from a holistic perspective to help them succeed.

Ashley Hall, ANP-C, is a board-certified adult nurse practitioner also serving patients at Williamson Health’s newest primary care clinic at 3301 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 107, in Cool Springs. Hall earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, in 2000. She later earned a master’s degree in nursing from Kent State University in Ohio. Her career in medicine was inspired by time spent serving in a medical clinic in Honduras during her high school years. Today, she enjoys making a positive difference in her patients’ lives every day.

Kelsey McKeon Johnson, MSN, WHNP-BC, AGPCNP-BC, is a board-certified women’s health nurse practitioner with Williamson Health Medical Group serving patients at its Urogynecology and Pelvic Health office at 100 Covey Drive, Suite 205 in Franklin. McKeon Johnson is a native of San Francisco, Calif., and earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology at UC Santa Barbara in Santa Barbara, Calif. She jump-started her healthcare career in reproductive endocrinology and infertility and later moved to New York City to pursue clinical management. Through her time working in fertility, she found her passion in women’s health. She eventually moved to Nashville to complete her master’s degree at Vanderbilt University and become both a women’s health nurse practitioner and adult gerontology primary care nurse practitioner.

Chris Shavers, PA-C, is a board-certified physician assistant with Williamson Health Medical Group serving patients at its West Franklin Primary Care clinic located at 1950 Downs Blvd., Suite 102. A Williamson County native, Shavers grew up in Fairview and graduated from Fairview High School. He then stayed local to continue his education, earning a bachelor’s degree in biology with a minor in chemistry from Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro before moving on to Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville to complete his master’s degree in physician assistant studies.

Katrina Zandieh, DNP, FNP-BC, is a board-certified family nurse practitioner at Williamson Health Medical Group’s Nolensville Primary Care clinic. A native of Austin, Texas, Zandieh completed her bachelor’s degree at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville in 2018 before earning her doctorate from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway in 2024. As a child, Zandieh spent her free time watching her mother work with patients in her physical therapy clinic. This experience sparked her passion for healthcare, and she is looking forward to meeting new patients at Williamson Health.

Claudia Cortez, FNP-BC, is a board-certified family nurse practitioner providing dedicated coverage to residents at the Williamson Health Medical Group clinic located at The Heritage, a senior living community in Brentwood. Cortez earned a bachelor’s degree in communication, with a concentration in public relations, from the University of Texas at San Antonio. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing at the University of Texas at Arlington before completing a master’s degree in nursing, with a concentration in family nurse practitioner, at Middle Tennessee State University. Before joining Williamson Health Medical Group, Cortez worked as a medical-surgical nurse, a flight nurse for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and a progressive care nurse.

For more information about Williamson Health services, visit WilliamsonHealth.org.

