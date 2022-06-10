New Premium Sleeper Coach Launches With D.C.- Nashville Route

If are looking for a new way to travel, Napaway Coach, a new type of premium sleeper coach service designed to offer comfortable, convenient, overnight journeys between cities across the country, is launching a new operations beginning with service between Washington, DC and Nashville.

Said Napaway founder Dan Aronov, “We all want to travel more, but most of us rarely do—because traveling isn’t easy. That’s why we set out to build a method of travel that’s convenient, comfortable, and stress-free.”

Napaway’s proprietary concept divides their coaches into 18 private suites—all of which contain over 13 feet of usable space and a 2-in-1 lie-flat bed. The fully-flat, 6.5-foot-long bed can also be transformed into a personal lounge or two separate seats.

These innovative convertible suites were developed in close collaboration with Butterfly Flexible Seating Solutions, an industry pioneer in traveler comfort, and are based on the patented Butterfly® flexible seating concept currently in development for the aviation industry.

Bedding and other amenities are provided to ensure that passengers can sleep soundly and wake up refreshed at their destination—without any wasted time.

Continued Aronov, “Not all time is created equal. We’re trying to eliminate all the dead time involved in traveling, like spending most of a day in transit for a flight that might only take an hour or two in the air. With Napaway, there is no wasted time. You just board, relax, sleep, and arrive at your destination.”

Napaway coaches leave from city-central points and, for travelers that might want to work or relax before heading off to sleep, each coach is equipped with high-speed WiFi and an onboard digital entertainment center.

Napaway’s inaugural route will initially operate on a Friday-to-Sunday schedule; coaches will depart Washington, DC on Friday evenings before returning from Nashville on Sunday evenings. Additional days and routes will become available in the coming months.

“No airports, no security lines, nobody sitting next to you, no stress, and no last-minute rip-offs”, promises Aronov. “The truth is, I built Napaway for me—because I really want to use it. And I think you will too.”

Tickets will begin at $125 and can be purchased here.

Napaway’s inaugural route will depart from 131 M St NE Parking, Washington, DC on Friday, June 17th, at 10:00pm. It will arrive at 421 Rep. John Lewis Way N, Nashville, TN at approximately 7:30 am the following morning.

The return coach will depart Nashville on Sunday, June 19th at 8:00pm, and arrive in Washington, DC at approximately 7:30am the following morning.