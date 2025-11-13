New Playground Surface To Be Installed At Liberty Park In Franklin

A Franklin playground will be temporarily closed as the city moves forward with planned improvements at Liberty Park.

Franklin Parks & Recreation has hired a professional playground company to install a new safety surface at Liberty Playground on Turning Wheel Lane. Construction is set to begin November 24 and is expected to wrap up by December 5.

For visitor safety, the playground will remain closed throughout the project. City officials thanked residents for their patience as crews work to upgrade the well-used community space.

