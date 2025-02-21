New Pizza Spot to Open in Downtown Franklin

Slice House by Tony Gemignani, a fast-casual pizza franchise by world-renowned pizzaiolo Tony Gemignani, is proud to announce the April 2025 opening of its Franklin, Tennessee location, the first in the state and furthest east in the U.S. Located at 98 E Main Street in the city’s historic downtown area, the highly anticipated pizzeria promises to deliver delicious fare within a spirited atmosphere. The new restaurant is currently hiring across all positions and is expected to bring more than 40 new full and part-time jobs to the community.

“In addition to being the first in Tennessee, this Slice House location will be the furthest east for the brand, representing our commitment to expanding and bringing our artisanal pizzas nationwide,” said Founder Tony Gemignani. “It is an honor to partner with our dedicated brand partner, Tyler Ichien, to bring this dream to life and soon offer a delicious and reliable dining option for the Franklin community and its many visitors.”

Slice House Franklin, franchised and operated by Tyler Ichien, will feature an expansive menu of Gemignani’s famous New York, Sicilian, Grandma, and Detroit-style pizzas available by the slice or whole pizza. Gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options will also be available, as well as fresh pasta, wings, and salads. The drink menu will include local craft beers and premium wines, in addition to non-alcoholic sodas and juices. The new dining destination will have indoor seating for 45 people and a private outdoor patio for 65 people; in addition, it will offer takeout, online ordering, and delivery. It will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

“I am very proud to bring the first Slice House by Tony Gemignani to Tennessee and in my hometown of Franklin no less,” said Ichien. “With roots in the San Francisco Bay Area, I understand the significance of working with Tony on this venture and I am confident that his award-winning pizzas and other menu items will become staples in Franklin and the surrounding area. We can’t wait to invite residents and visitors to experience Slice House very soon.”

Slice House Franklin will open at 96 E Main Street, a historic and charming building that was originally constructed as a service station in the 1800s, in downtown Franklin and along the Harpeth River. With its prime location at one end of Main Street and just blocks away from Franklin’s Public Square and City Hall, it will be within walking distance from the many local businesses in the area, from clothing boutiques and bookstores like Posh Boutique and Landmark Booksellers to restaurants and bars such as Culamar Seafood Restaurant & Rooftop Bar and Puckett’s Restaurant. It is also surrounded by a number of churches, hotels, and medical offices, with various schools and residences close by as well. Slice House Franklin will serve as a go-to dining option for local professionals, families, and students as well as the many visitors to the popular travel destination.

Opening in April 2025, Slice House Franklin will host a variety of exciting grand opening events, including feature appearances by Tony and many more surprises, which will be shared over the coming weeks. Find more information at www.slicehouse.com.

