New Pizza Restaurant Under Construction in Brentwood

Under construction is a brand new building at 7007 Moores Lane in Brentwood.

A sign placed at the site says, Brentwood TN-Station Pizzeria. With the extensive fencing up, it is hard to see exactly what the building looks like, but it appears it could have a drive-thru.

On the Station Pizzeria website, it lists the Brentwood location as their second location. The first one opened in Minnetonka, Minnesota, in a 1934 converted gas station. It states, “Now, instead of filling up tanks, we fill up tables. We’re your neighborhood pizza spot, where top-notch food meets people you actually want to hang out with.”

On the menu, you will find a selection of salads and pastas, with the majority dedicated to pizza. From the cheese pizza to the smoked, a pizza with house-smoked pork, pickles, jalapenos, red onion, light cheese, and BBQ sauce.

At this time, we don’t have an open date for Station Pizzeria. We have reached out for more details about the opening. Keep checking back here for updates.

