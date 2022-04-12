New Pizza Place, Fayzano’s Pizza, Opens in Franklin With Familiar Flavors

A new pizza place has opened in Franklin.

And it has something familiar about it – Fayzano’s Pizza is owned by Sal’s Pizza of Brentwood. It just opened at 116 N Royal Oaks Boulevard, Franklin.

Fayzano’s pizzas are prepared in Hot Rocks ovens, with a selection of three types of crusts, New York Style, gluten-free, and Sicilian.

This location is an express service location offering pickup and delivery with limited seating, there are only six tables inside which makes it the perfect place to grab dinner on the way home.

While the menu looks very familiar to Sal’s Pizza, they plan to offer new items on the menu like breaded mushrooms and weekly specials on Saturday and Sunday.

Hours of operation are Monday-Thursday, 10 am – 9 pm, Friday – Saturday, 10 am – 12 am, and Sunday 11 am – 9 pm.

For the latest updates, visit Fayzano’s Pizza on Facebook.