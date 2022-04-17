New Pizza Joint Opens in Brentwood

A new pizza joint has opened in Brentwood.

Old School Pizza is located at 214 Ward Circle in the former Westshore Pizza location.

On the menu you will find a selection of pizzas along with a create your own. They also feature Italian dishes like lasagna and chicken alfredo. Those looking for something other than pizza can find a selection of burgers and sandwiches.

The restaurant does offer online ordering for pickup and delivery.

Hours of operation are Monday – Thursday, 10:30 am – 8 pm, Friday, 10:30 am – 9 pm, Saturday 10:30 am – 9 pm, and Sunday, 10 am – 8 pm.

Find the latest updates on Old School Pizza Facebook.