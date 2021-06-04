New Pavilion at Thompson’s Station Preservation Park Available to Rent

Thompson’s Station’s Preservation Park announced a new pavilion, located about 25 yards from the parking lot. The pavilion contains several picnic tables and is just a short walk from the bathrooms. The pavilion is now available for rent on the Town website www.thompsons-station.com.
Pavilions are rented with a fee of $50 and a deposit of $100 due at least one week before your rental and have a max limit of 35 people per event. The deposit will be refunded if the pavilion remains clean and organized.
Visit https://www.thompsons-station.com/Facilities/Facility/Details/Preservation-Pavilion-11 for more details and pictures of the pavilion or to submit a request for reservation.
