New Park to Open in College Grove

Peacock Hill, a new park located in College Grove, will open in fall 2021.

Located at 6900 Giles Hill Road, the future park will feature a Visitor’s Center, parking, and trails. Currently, there are five miles of hiking and walking trails that exist on site.

Williamson County Government acquired the Peacock Hill Park property from the Olgivie Family in 2018, Kerri Hudson of Williamson County Parks and Recreation said. The family approached Williamson County Parks and Recreation with the land donation because they wanted the property to stay in its natural state and become a park. The park’s name was taken from the Bed and Breakfast that previously operated on the park site.

Bids for Phase I of the park should be out by the end of May. When work is complete, Phase I of the park will open in the fall of 2021. At that time, the park will feature six hiking trails covering approximately 5 miles; a visitor’s center and parking area; an ADA Accessible trail; a covered bridge; trail rest areas with covered benches; picnic tables and an overlook area.

See photos of Peacock Hill below.

1 of 5