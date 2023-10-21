New Orthopaedic Surgeon Joins Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee

Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee welcomes orthopaedic surgeon Preet Gurusamy, M.D., to its growing team of providers. Dr. Gurusamy specializes in hip and knee replacement and robotic assisted procedures. He joined the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee in October 2023.

“Preet is already proving to be a great addition to the team,” said Scott Arthur, M.D. “His expertise in cutting-edge technology and treatment methods will be beneficial as we continue to provide high-quality orthopaedic care for our community.”

A Texas native, Dr. Gurusamy grew up in the Dallas/Fort-Worth area. Dr. Gurusamy was a member of the rugby team at Dartmouth College and graduated as a Presidential Research Scholar with Honors in Neuroscience. He attended medical school at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in El Paso on a full scholarship and graduated with AOA honors.

He completed his orthopaedic surgery residency at the University of California San Diego where he found his passion for joint replacement and authored multiple publications on topics including fracture fixation and sports medicine. He completed his arthroplasty fellowship at Houston Methodist Hospital, the U.S. News & World Report number one ranked orthopedic hospital in Texas. Dr. Gurusamy is a member of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS), the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS), and is Board Eligible for the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery (ABOS).

Dr. Gurusamy is the official sports medicine physician for Fairview High School. Outside of work, he enjoys hiking, cycling, and exploring middle Tennessee with his wife and two kids.

ABOUT BONE AND JOINT INSTITUTE OF TENNESSEE

Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee is a destination for comprehensive orthopaedic care. The state-of-the-art flagship facility in Franklin, Tennessee, is led by nationally recognized physicians with expertise in orthopaedic surgery, arthroscopic surgery, joint replacement, sports medicine and spinal surgery. The facility also includes an onsite ambulatory surgery center and a Rehabilitation Services department, a team of physical and occupational therapists working alongside physicians to offer personalized care. Bone and Joint Institute also operates orthopaedic urgent care and physical therapy clinics in Brentwood, Nolensville, Thompson’s Station (Tollgate) and West Franklin. For more information visit BoneAndJointTN.org.