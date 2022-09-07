New on The Roku Channel: September 2022

Here is the latest free content on the Roku Channel’s September 2022 slate of new films and TV shows! Movies include Christopher Reeve’s Superman, Martin Scorsese’s Boston gangster classic The Departed, and Bill Murray’s timeless comedy Groundhog Day.

Watch free action movies online:

Superman (1978) – An alien orphan is sent from his dying planet to Earth, where he grows up to become his adoptive home’s first and greatest superhero.

Superman II (1980) – Superman agrees to sacrifice his powers to start a relationship with Lois Lane, unaware that three Kryptonian criminals he inadvertently released are conquering Earth.

Superman III (1983) – Synthetic kryptonite laced with tar splits Superman in two: good Clark Kent and bad Man of Steel.

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987) – The Man of Steel crusades for nuclear disarmament and meets Lex Luthor’s latest creation, Nuclear Man.

Superman Returns (2006) – Mob Superman returns to Earth after spending five years in space examining his homeworld Krypton. But he finds things have changed while he was gone, and he must once again prove himself important to the world.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen – Sam Witwicky leaves the Autobots behind for a normal life. But when his mind is filled with cryptic symbols, the Decepticons target him and he is dragged back into the Transformers’ war.

Hidalgo – In 1890, a down-and-out cowboy and his horse travel to Arabia to compete in a deadly cross desert horse race.

S. Marshals – U.S. Marshal Samuel Gerard and his team of Marshals are assigned to track down Sheridan, who has been accused of a double-murder.

Point Break – An F.B.I. Agent goes undercover to catch a gang of surfers who may be bank robbers.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990) – Four teenage mutant ninja turtles emerge from the shadows to protect New York City from a gang of criminal ninjas.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991) – The Turtles and the Shredder battle once again, this time for the last canister of the ooze that created the Turtles, with which Shredder wants to unleash an army of new mutants.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993) – When their closest friend April O’Neil discovers an ancient scepter with magical powers, the turtles must cow-a-bunga their way back to 17th century Japan to rescue her from the evil clutches of Lord Norinaga.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) – When a kingpin threatens New York City, a group of mutated turtle warriors must emerge from the shadows to protect their home.

TMNT – When the world is threatened by an ancient evil, the four adolescent turtles must reunite and overcome their faults in order to stand against it.

Watch free drama movies online:

Fried Green Tomatoes – A housewife who is unhappy with her life befriends an old lady at a nursing home and is enthralled by the tales she tells of people she used to know.

The Departed – An undercover cop and a mole in the police attempt to identify each other while infiltrating an Irish gang in South Boston.

The Color Purple – A black Southern woman struggles to find her identity after suffering abuse from her father and others over four decades.

Detroit – Fact-based drama set during the 1967 Detroit riots in which a group of rogue police officers respond to a complaint with retribution rather than justice on their minds.

Focus – In the midst of veteran con man Nicky’s latest scheme, a woman from his past – now an accomplished femme fatale – shows up and throws his plans for a loop.

All Eyez On Me – Tells the true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur.

Spanglish – A woman and her daughter emigrate from Mexico for a better life in America, where they start working for a family where the patriarch is a newly celebrated chef with an insecure wife.

Bombshell – A group of women take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network.

Watch free romance movies online:

Employee of the Month – A slacker competes with a repeat winner for the “Employee of the Month” title at work, in order to gain the affections of a new female employee.

Sweet Home Alabama (20th Anniversary!) – A young woman who has reinvented herself as a New York City socialite must return home to Alabama to obtain a divorce from her husband after seven years of separation.

Sleepless in Seattle – A recently widowed man’s son calls a radio talk-show in an attempt to find his father a partner.

Must Love Dogs – A thirty-something preschool teacher looks to the personals for a change of pace and a relationship, with hilarious results.

Watch free comedy movies online:

Scooby-Doo (20th Anniversary!) – After an acrimonious break up, the Mystery Inc. gang are individually brought to an island resort to investigate strange events.

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed – The Mystery Inc. gang must save Coolsville from an attack of their past monsters brought to life by an evil masked figure trying to take down the gang.

Grumpy Old Men – A lifelong feud between two neighbors since childhood only gets worse when a new female neighbor moves across the street.

Madea’s Family Reunion – While planning her family reunion, a pistol-packing grandma must contend with the other dramas on her plate, including the runaway who has been placed under her care, and her love-troubled nieces.

Groundhog Day – A narcissistic, self-centered weatherman finds himself in a time loop on Groundhog Day, and the day keeps repeating until he gets it right.

Blazing Saddles – In order to ruin a western town, a corrupt politician appoints a black Sheriff, who promptly becomes his most formidable adversary.

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle – A Korean-American office worker and his Indian-American stoner friend embark on a quest to satisfy their desire for White Castle burgers.

Joe Dirt – After being abandoned by his parents at the Grand Canyon, Joe Dirt tells the story of his journey to find his parents.

Watch free thriller movies online:

The Ring (20th Anniversary!) – A journalist must investigate a mysterious videotape which seems to cause the death of anyone one week to the day after they view it.

Watch free TV series online:

The Neighborhood (Seasons 1-4) – A friendly guy from the Midwest tries to fit in in a tough L.A. neighborhood.

Bones (All 12 Seasons) – Forensic anthropologist Dr. Temperance “Bones” Brennan and cocky F.B.I. Special Agent Seeley Booth build a team to investigate murders. Quite often, there isn’t more to examine than rotten flesh or mere bones.

Bull (Season 6 – All seasons now available) – Brilliant, brash, and charming, Dr. Bull is the ultimate puppet master as he combines psychology, human intuition, and high-tech data to learn what makes jurors, attorneys, witnesses, and the accused tick.

