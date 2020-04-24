Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of May 2020. Highlights this month include Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill, Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2, Riverdale: Season 4, and Uncut Gems.
Coming Soon
- Blood & Water — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Mystic Pop-up Bar — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Supergirl: Season 5
May 1
All Day and a Night
Almost Happy
Get In
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy
The Half of It
Hollywood
Into the Night
Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2
Mrs. Serial Killer
Reckoning: Season 1
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Fun With Dick & Jane
I Am Divine
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear: Season 4
Material
Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Season 1
Sinister
Song of the Sea
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Heartbreak Kid
The Patriot
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban Cowboy
What a Girl Wants
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
May 4
Arctic Dogs
May 5
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill
May 6
Workin’ Moms: Season 4
May 7
Scissor Seven: Season 2
May 8
18 Regali
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey With a Tool Belt
Dead to Me: Season 2
The Eddy
The Hollow: Season 2
House at the End of the Street
Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2
Valeria
May 9
Charmed: Season 2
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16
May 11
Bordertown: Season 3
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics
Trial by Media
May 12
True: Terrific Tales
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
May 13
The Wrong Missy
May 14
Riverdale: Season 4
May 15
Chichipatos
District 9
I Love You, Stupid
Inhuman Resources
Magic for Humans: Season 3
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5
White Lines
May 16
La reina de Indias y el conquistador
Public Enemies
United 93
May 17
Soul Surfer
May 18
The Big Flower Fight
May 19
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
Sweet Magnolias
Trumbo
May 20
Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall
The Flash: Season 6
Rebelión de los Godinez
May 22
Control Z
History 101
Just Go With It
The Lovebirds
Selling Sunset: Season 2
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2
May 23
Dynasty: Season 3
May 25
Uncut Gems
May 26
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
May 27
I’m No Longer Here
The Lincoln Lawyer
May 28
Dorohedoro
May 29
Space Force
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3
May 31
High Strung Free Dance