Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of March 2020. Highlights this month include Ozark Season 3, On My Block Season 3, Feel Good, and Ugly Delicious.
March 1
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2
Always a Bridesmaid
Beyond the Mat
Cop Out
Corpse Bride
Donnie Brasco
Freedom Writers
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
GoodFellas
Haywire
He’s Just Not That Into You
Hook
Hugo
Kung Fu Panda 2
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Life as We Know It
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Outbreak
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Extinction
Richie Rich
Semi-Pro
Sleepover
Space Jam
The Gift
The Interview
The Shawshank Redemption
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3
There Will Be Blood
Tootsie
Valentine’s Day
Velvet Colección: Grand Finale
ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas
March 3
Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis
March 4
Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything
March 5
Castlevania: Season 3
Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors
March 6
Guilty
I am Jonas
Paradise PD: Part 2
The Protector: Season 3
Spenser Confidential
Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City
Ugly Delicious: Season 2
March 8
Sitara: Let Girls Dream
March 10
Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal
Marc Maron: End Times Fun
March 11
The Circle Brazil
Dirty Money: Season 2
Last Ferry
On My Block: Season 3
Summer Night
March 12
Hospital Playlist
March 13
100 Humans
BEASTARS
Bloodride
Elite: Season 3
Go Karts
Kingdom: Season 2
Lost Girls
The Valhalla Murders
Women of the Night
March 15
Aftermath
March 16
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3
Search Party
Silver Linings Playbook
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
The Young Messiah
March 17
Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy
All American: Season 2
Black Lightning: Season 3
Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom
March 18
Lu Over the Wall
March 19
Altered Carbon: Resleeved
Feel Good
March 20
A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story
Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2
Buddi
Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2
Greenhouse Academy: Season 4
The Letter for the King
Maska
The Platform
Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
Ultras
Tiger King
March 23
Sol Levante
March 25
Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution
Curtiz
The Occupant (Hogar)
Signs
YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3
March 26
7SEEDS: Part 2
Blood Father
Unorthodox
March 27
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2
The Decline
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon
Il processo
Killing Them Softly
Ozark: Season 3
There’s Something in the Water
True: Wuzzle Wegg Day
Uncorked