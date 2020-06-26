New on Netflix July 2020

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of July 2020. Highlights this month include The Kissing Booth 2, The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron, and The Umbrella Academy season 2.
Coming Soon
ARASHI’s Diary -Voyage- ep 9 &10
July 1
#Anne Frank – Parallel Stories
A Bridge Too Far
A Thousand Words
A Touch of Green: Season 1
A Walk to Remember
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Airplane!
Ali
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
Charlotte’s Web
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2
Clash of the Titans (1981)
Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2
Cloud Atlas
David Foster: Off the Record
Deadwind: Season 2
Definitely, Maybe
Delta Farce
Donnie Brasco
Double Jeopardy
Fiddler on the Roof
Frida
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Killing Hasselhoff
Kingdom: Season 1-3
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Mean Streets
Million Dollar Baby
Paranormal Activity
Patriots Day
Poltergeist
Quest for Camelot
Red Riding Hood (2011)
Say I Do
Schindler’s List
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
Splice
Stardust
Starsky & Hutch
Sucker Punch
Swordfish
The Art of War
The Devil’s Advocate
The F**k-It List
The Firm
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Town
The Witches
This Christmas
Total Recall (1990)
Trotro
Under the Riccione Sun
Unsolved Mysteries: Season 15
Winchester
July 2
Thiago Ventura: POKAS
Warrior Nun
July 3
Desperados
The Baby-Sitters Club
Ju-un Origins
Cables Girls: The Final Episodes
July 5
ONLY
July 6
A Kid from Coney Island
July 7
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
July 8
The Long Dumb Road
Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado
Stateless
Was It Love?
Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1
July 9
The Protector season 4
Japan Sinks 2020
July 10
Dating Around: Brazil
Down to Earth with Zac Efron
Hello Ninja: Season 3
O Crush Perfeito
The Claudia Kishi Club
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space
The Old Guard
The Twelve
July 14
The Business of Drugs
On est ensemble (We Are One)
Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser
July 15
Dark Desire
Gli Infedeli (The Players)
Skin Decision: Before and After
Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2
July 16
A Fatal Affair
Indian Matchmaking
MILF
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
July 17
Boca a Boca (Kissing Game)
Cursed
Funan
July 18
Gigantosaurus: Season 1
The Notebook
July 19
The Last Dance
July 20
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love
July 21
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 2
Ip Man 4: The Finale
Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking
Street Food: Latin America
July 22
61
Fear City: New York vs The Mafia
Love on the Spectrum
Norsemen: Season 3
The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion
Signs
Spotlight
July 23
The Larva Island Movie
July 24
¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain)
Animal Crackers
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing
In the Dark: Season 2
The Kissing Booth 2
Ofrenda a la tormenta
July 26
Banana Split
Shameless: Season 10
July 28
Jeopardy!: Collection 6
Last Chance U season 5
July 29
The Hater
Prisons: Season 4
July 30
Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy
July 31
Get Even
Latte and the Magic Waterstone
Seriously Single
The Speed Cubers
Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet
The Umbrella Academy season 2
Vis a vis: El Oasis