Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of January 2020. Highlights this month include Grace and Frankie Season 6, Sex Education season 2, Good Girls Season 2, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3.
Jan. 1
Spinning Out
The Circle
Messiah
What Lies Beneath
Ghost Stories
Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor
21
A Cinderella Story
American Beauty
Catch Me If You Can
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chasing Amy
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
City of God
Dinner for Schmucks
Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Free Willy
Ghost Rider
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hitch
Inception
Instructions Not Included
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Kingpin
Kiss the Girls
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
Pan’s Labyrinth
Patriot Games
Saint Seiya: Season 4-5
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
Shrek Forever After
Strictly Ballroom
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Ring
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Tremors
True Grit
Up in the Air
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Wyatt Earp
Yes Man
Jan. 2
Sex, Explained: Limited Series
Thieves of the Wood
Jan. 3
Anne with an E season 3
All the Freckles in the World
Jan. 4
Go! Go! Cory Carson
Jan. 8
Cheer
Jan. 10
AJ and the Queen
The Evil Dead
Giri / Haji
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4
The Inbestigators: Season 2
Medical Police
Scissor Seven
Until Dawn
Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2
Jan. 12
Betty White: First Lady of Television
Jan. 13
The Healing Powers of Dude
Jan. 14
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
The Master
Jan. 15
Grace and Frankie season 6
Big Fat Liar
Quien a hierro mata
Jan. 16
NiNoKuni
Steve Jobs
Jan. 17
Sex Education season 2
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4
A Fall From Grace
Nailed It! Germany
Ares
Tiny House Nation: Volume 2
Vivir dos veces
Wer kann, der kann
Jan. 18
The Bling Ring
Jan. 20
Family Reunion: Part 2
Jan. 21
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty
Word Party: Season 4
Jan. 22
Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak
Playing with Fire: Season 1
Jan. 23
The Ghost Bride
October Faction
The Queen
SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1 / Part 2
Jan. 24
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3
The Ranch Part 8
A Sun
Rise of Empires: Ottoman
Jan. 26
Vir Das: For India
Jan. 27
Country Strong
We Are Your Friends
Jan. 28
Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo
Jan. 29
Frères Ennemis
Next In Fashion
Night on Earth
Omniscient
Jan. 30
Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey
Nighthawks
Raising Cain
The Stranger
Jan. 31
BoJack Horseman season 6, part 2
Ragnarok
37 Seconds
American Assassin
Diablero: Season 2
I AM A KILLER: Season 2
Luna Nera