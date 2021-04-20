New Nolensville Ice Rink Projected to Open This Summer

An ice rink is under construction in Nolensville at 7235 Haley Industrial Drive. The new rink will serve as the home rink for the Nashville Warriors Hockey Club, which will include AA and A travel hockey teams for girls and boys. The ice rink is projected to open this summer.

Nashville Warriors Hockey Club, led by former NHL players Martin Erat and Ryan Smyth and former NWHL player Allie LaCombe, is a rebranding of Vanguard Franklin. The rapid growth in participation and interest in hockey fueled the decision to open the independent ice rink.

Nashville Warriors will launch its inaugural season at the new ice rink. According to their Facebook page, Nashville Warriors is a competitive travel hockey program, offering AA travel hockey programs for boys ages 10 -14, single-A travel hockey for girls ages 10 -16, and Termite and Mite Development Programs for those under six and under eight, respectively.

The organization will host an open house on Sunday, April 25 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at their new facility that is under construction at 7235 Haley Industrial Drive.

Stay tuned for team announcements, tryout dates, coach announcements and more by clicking here. For any questions, please email their staff at [email protected]. #NashvilleWarriors