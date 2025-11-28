New Nolensville Community, Fairington, to Host Christmas Tree Lighting

To welcome the spirit of the season, Southern Land Company (SLC), the developer of master-planned community Fairington in Nolensville, will host a ceremonial Christmas tree lighting on Monday, December 1.

At Fairington, SLC’s new 373-acre Middle Tennessee master-planned community that welcomed its first homeowners in October, the tree lighting marks the inaugural celebration of what will become an annual tradition designed to connect homeowners with the broader community. Fairington’s first five homeowners will be recognized during the inaugural tree lighting as the pioneering families who were first to invest in SLC’s vision for the community. In keeping with the spirit of community connection, attendees are invited to enjoy festive holiday music and hot beverages. They are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy to donate to the Nolensville Food Pantry.

Fairington Tree Lighting – 6 pm

Fairington Sales Wonder Gallery

2235 McFarlin Rd,

Nolensville, TN 37135

Located off of McFarlin Road between Battle Road and Fly Road in Nolensville. Street parking is available throughout the neighborhood.

