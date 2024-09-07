New Nissan Stadium Reserved Seat Memberships On Sale in October

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Following an early sellout of premium seat memberships, new Nissan Stadium reserved seat memberships will go on sale this fall, beginning with Wave 2 of seating options in October.

Wave 2 will include all remaining lower bowl seats, seats in the 200-level of the stadium, and the midfield sections on either side of the Terrace Level. Wave 2 reserved seat memberships account for 50 percent of PSLs in the building. Benefits of a reserved seat membership include:

Reserved seat members will also have access to 360-degree concourses and expansive patio spaces throughout the stadium. The new Nissan Stadium will feature fully frictionless concessions that eliminate longer wait times, nearly twice the amount of bathroom stalls as the current stadium, and almost four times the amount of people movers.

Current season ticket members in Wave 2 will be contacted on a rolling basis to book their appointment at Titans House and view their seating options. Non-season ticket members can express their interest in seat memberships by visiting NewNissanStadium.com . A deposit is not required to be placed on the new Standard Access Waitlist , which will allow a new stadium sales representative to reach out after current season ticket members and Priority Access Waitlist members have had the opportunity to book their appointment.

“We are thrilled to open up Wave 2 earlier than expected,” said Titans Sr. Vice President Adam Nuse. “Wave 2 features some of the best seats in the house, including our new Mosh Pit section for diehard fans, and we can’t wait to welcome in appointments at Titans House starting this October. Because Wave 2 is much larger than Wave 1, it may take a bit a time to get everyone through Titans House, but all current season ticket members in this wave will have the opportunity to come in to check out these new seating options.”

The new Nissan Stadium is divided into three waves of sales. Wave 1 of seats, representing all premium seat memberships, accounted for approximately 10 percent of PSLs at the new Nissan Stadium. The wave was made up of two exclusive clubs, the 1960 Club and Platinum Club, and included seats positioned in the lower bowl within the 15-yard lines, luxury seating, all-inclusive food and beverage options, a dedicated entrance, and other premium amenities. Due to extremely high demand, premium seat memberships sold out in three months, nearly 2.5 times faster than initially anticipated.

The Titans are the first NFL team to offer existing season ticket members a credit towards their PSL in a new building. Nearly 40 percent of all seat memberships are expected to be under $3,500, with over 30 different price points and experiences to choose from.

More information can be found at tennesseetitans.com/newstadium/FAQ.

Source: tennesseetitans.com