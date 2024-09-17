New Nashville Music Venue, The Pinnacle, Announces Open Date

The Pinnacle, Nashville Yards’ highly anticipated 4,500-capacity music venue presented by AEG, set to be a top live music destination next year, announces its grand opening the weekend of February 28, 2025. A surprise artist will be announced at a later date.

The Pinnacle will welcome the esteemed, Diamond-certified Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group Journey on March 12.

Additionally, The Pinnacle announces its first set of shows including performances from recently reunited red dirt group Turnpike Troubadours (3.8), 2x GRAMMY-winning rapper T-Pain (3.13), No. 1 country hitmaker Russell Dickerson (3.14), Electronic duo Zeds Dead (3.15), CMA and ACM Award-winning breakout Megan Moroney (4.9 & 4.10), and a co-headlining set from Trivium and Bullet for My Valentine (5.11).

“We see The Pinnacle being a complementary piece of the music and special events landscape,” says AEG Regional Vice President Mike Ducharme. “A venue to showcase programming that resonates within the city’s rich musical history and is simultaneously a home for all genres of music. Our aim is to become an artist and fan favorite and part of the fabric of the Music City scene.”

Pre-sale will be live this Thursday (9.19) at 10 AM CST followed by on-sale this Friday (9.20) at 10 AM CST.

The Pinnacle will be situated in the heart of Music City’s mixed-use district, Nashville Yards, which will feature a curated collection of restaurants, shopping destinations, luxury residences, workspaces, and more.

The Pinnacle’s versatile design allows for a variety of concerts, private events, and live TV productions. All are acoustically treated for a premier sound experience with cutting-edge lighting and video systems designed by touring professionals. In addition to the main stage, the venue boasts an open-air rooftop venue and bar.

Venue stats/features:

Intimate venue with arena scale production capacity for concerts, private events and live TV productions

40×80 Gallagher Stage with increased weight capacity for larger productions

Acoustically treated room for enhanced sound experience

State-of-the-art K2 L-Acoustics sound system provided by Clair Global

Advanced lighting and video system designed and provided by Solotech

House/Broadcast Service panel system for tours, events and broadcasts

On-site protected parking for buses and trucks with dedicated power and data

Ideal for large traveling productions with multiple dressing rooms, showers, laundry and office space

Private artist facilities with outdoor balcony and roof-top areas

400-capacity rooftop venue/bar with open-air design and private artist area

Conveniently located in downtown’s Nashville Yards

