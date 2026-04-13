New Music this Week-April 13, 2026

If you’re looking for new music, we’ve created a list of established artists you may know and new artists you might want to explore. More Entertainment News
1Ella Langley
Multi-platinum, chart-topping, and award-winning country star Ella Langley lets her artistry bloom on Dandelion, her highly anticipated sophomore album.
“‘Dandelion’ is a natural next phase after ‘hungover’,” says Ella. “‘hungover’ is what brought people to the table, and ‘Dandelion’ is what makes them sit down and eat. This album explains who I am as an artist and as a person. It reflects on what made me this way while giving a glimpse of what’s next. It’s my favorite project I’ve ever done, it’s the most ‘me’ I’ve ever put out.”
Take a listen here.
2Conner Smith
Chart-topping singer/songwriter Conner Smith delivers one of his most personal releases to date today with new song “Never Be Gone,” a heartfelt tribute to his late grandfather and his second solo-penned single of the year.
Take a listen here.
3Brett Young & Colbie Caillat
Diamond-selling country artist Brett Young teams up with GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter Colbie Caillat to put their own soulful spin on “If The World Was Ending,” originally performed by JP Saxe and Julia Michaels.
Take a listen here.
4Jo Dee Messina
Chart-topping country, 2x Grammy-nominated music icon Jo Dee Messina is thrilled to announce that Bridges, her first new album in over 10 years, is set to release on June 5. The second single from the new album, “Don’t Let Them Hide Your Beautiful,” lands today and follows last month’s release of “Some Bridges.”
Take a listen here.
5Jaxson Free
Chart-topping songwriter Jaxson Free today releases his latest single, “Don’t Come Lookin’,” a catchy send-off toward the toxic ex who just keeps coming back around. It’s another example of how deep Free’s musical talents can go with its ability to convey so much emotion and deliver so much vibrance, while backed solely by acoustic guitar.
Take a listen here.
6Rhys Rutherford
Deville Records’ singer-songwriter Rhys Rutherford drops cleverly-penned “Turning Into Us.”
“I’ve always loved this song,” Rutherford shares. “I think it was 2019 and I had been trying to get ERNEST, my dad and me in a room for months. I hadn’t written with either of them yet at that time. When we finally made it happen, this song happened. The record turned out even better than I imagined when we wrote it and I’m so grateful to have been a part of it.”
Take a listen here.
7Warren Zeiders
Warren Zeiders shares his thrilling new single “Drinking Game” via Warner Records.
“Drinking Game” is the second of Zeiders’ recent singles, following February’s “Born to Be Yours,” a swoonworthy track that captures a love rooted in something bigger, the kind no time or circumstance can shake.
Take a listen here.
8Alex Miller
Country traditionalist Alex Miller continues to push new boundaries with his new album, MORE COUNTRY THAN YOU.
“I’m never gonna run from who I am,” says Alex. “I’m country as cornbread. But I’m always trying new things and exploring what Country music means to me and sharing that with folks.”
Take a listen here.
9Vince Gill
For End Of The Night, the sixth release in his 50 Years From Home year-long EP series, Vince Gill stays unapologetically in the heartbreak lane, the same lane as the preceding EP, Lonely’s What I Do. He just makes it sound very different this time. The EP is out today on MCA.
Take a listen here.
10Alana Springsteen
Artist-songwriter Alana Springsteen shares her new song “love me anyway” — a fearless meditation on standing at a personal crossroads and choosing truth over comfort.
“‘love me anyway’ was one of the first songs I wrote for I HOPE THIS HELPS,” says Springsteen. “I was coming off the most validating year of my life — career highs, dreams coming true — but when the noise faded, I was left with this persistent ache: loneliness, disorientation, feeling unrecognizable to myself. One night on tour, alone in a quiet hotel room in L.A., I opened my Notes app and just let it pour out. That became the chorus — a list of confessions, questions I wasn’t sure I was allowed to ask. In some ways they were directed at my family, in some ways at God, and in some ways at myself: could they still love me? Could He? Could I? I walked into the writing session carrying all of that, and what struck me was how quickly Chris, Rhett and Trannie met me there. Different lives, different generations, but the same realization: the hardest part is telling the truth — first to yourself, then to everyone else. After that, it’s about loving whoever’s still standing there with you.”
Take a listen here.
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