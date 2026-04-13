New Music this Week-April 13, 2026

10 Alana Springsteen

Artist-songwriter Alana Springsteen shares her new song “love me anyway” — a fearless meditation on standing at a personal crossroads and choosing truth over comfort.

“‘love me anyway’ was one of the first songs I wrote for I HOPE THIS HELPS,” says Springsteen. “I was coming off the most validating year of my life — career highs, dreams coming true — but when the noise faded, I was left with this persistent ache: loneliness, disorientation, feeling unrecognizable to myself. One night on tour, alone in a quiet hotel room in L.A., I opened my Notes app and just let it pour out. That became the chorus — a list of confessions, questions I wasn’t sure I was allowed to ask. In some ways they were directed at my family, in some ways at God, and in some ways at myself: could they still love me? Could He? Could I? I walked into the writing session carrying all of that, and what struck me was how quickly Chris, Rhett and Trannie met me there. Different lives, different generations, but the same realization: the hardest part is telling the truth — first to yourself, then to everyone else. After that, it’s about loving whoever’s still standing there with you.”

Take a listen here.