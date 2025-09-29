New Music this Week- September 29, 2025

If you’re looking for new music, we’ve created a list of established artists you may know and new artists you might want to explore.
1Whiskey Myers
Whiskey Myers has never cared for categories or boundaries, and with their seventh studio album Whomp Whack Thunder by the multi-Platinum independent band delivers the sweat and soul that have defined their career.
“I never said, ‘We are a rock band,’” explains frontman Cody Cannon. “We were just a band. Really, we’re a road band. We did it the old school way: played every bar, every night and cut our teeth. That’s a lot of experience and wisdom earned. It’s all we’ve ever done. It builds character, hones your skill and gets some grit on you.”
Take a listen here.
2Ty Myers
Breakout phenomenon Ty Myers doesn’t just lean into his Blues roots on “Come On Over, Baby,” he practically submerses himself in an old-school-style “Texas Flood.”
The loose electric guitar licks are just as flirty and playful as his lyrics – which unfold with all the anticipation of a late-night text or the final conversation between prospective lovers at last call. His vocals boom over the chorus as he urges, “So come on over to my place / I need love in a bad way / I’ve been so lonely / Without you to hold.” A wailing guitar solo punctuated by big string bends gives the track a palpable sensation of tension and release courtesy of sought-after Nashville guitarists Tom Bukovac and Kris Donegan. It’s practically on fire by the time he delivers the last line.
Take a listen here.
3Cole Swindell
Cole Swindell, a Grammy-nominated multi-Platinum headlining superstar, but more importantly a new husband and Dad, is releasing “Make Heaven Crowded.”
Take a listen here.
4The Droptines
Living wildly between the lines of Americana and rock and roll, today gritty Big Loud Texas band The Droptines release “Calling All Cars” – their second song out via the label. The new track is a rendition of the Mike McClure Band’s 2008 song.
“’Calling All Cars’ is a tune that everyone in the band has been obsessed with for some time, it’s an honor to be able to put new ears on what Mike and Adam created together awhile back,” The Droptines share.
Take a listen here.
5Blake Whiten
Rising 21-year-old country sensation Blake Whiten returns with the down-bad anthem “Hard to Break,” out now via Enchntmnt / Warner Records. The lovelorn cut is the small-town South Carolina native’s second major label single.
Whiten heads out on his headling tour that began in September and will be at Ascend Amphitheater in May 2026.
Take a listen here.
6Hardy
Fresh off his first-ever headline date at Madison Square Garden, superstar HARDY shares his highly anticipated new album COUNTRY! COUNTRY!
“I’ve never been more fired up about a record than I am about COUNTRY! COUNTRY!,” says HARDY. “This album is like a love letter to the genre that’s given me everything. I think there’s something for everyone in here and I can’t wait to share it with the world. I hope everyone enjoys listening to this one as much as I enjoyed making it.”
Take a listen here.
7Lady A
GRAMMY-winning trio Lady A unwraps ON THIS WINTER’S NIGHT (VOLUME 2) today, marking their first full holiday album in over a decade. The cozy mix of 11 sparkling singalongs, instant-favorite originals, modern-take classics and timeless tradition are all packaged in warm harmony in preparation for the holiday season.
Take a listen here.
8Marcus King
Marcus King Band’s highly anticipated album Darling Blue is out now via American Recordings/Republic Records. Alongside the release, the band is sharing the new track “The Shadows” featuring GRAMMY-nominated artist Noah Cyrus.
“I wrote ‘The Shadows’ with [Nick Monson & Madi Yanofsky] featuring a devastatingly sweet, sweeping melody from Paul Franklin & Billy Contrares,” says King. “We really wanted to have the second verse belong to someone we thought embodied the essence of this song. Noah Cyrus immediately came to mind and when she agreed to be on the track, I knew it was meant to be. Noah’s voice brought the song to a level I didn’t realize it could reach. Truly an inspiration to share a song together.”
Take a listen here.
9Thomas Rhett
ABOUT A WOMAN (Deluxe) becomes a 25-track set with three final additions—“Water,” “Chapter 10” and “On A River” is out now. Overall, the album’s richly-textured tunes outline the passion and promise of true devotion, with all but three co-written by Thomas Rhett himself. A project born of charismatic craftsmanship, feel-good energy and his beloved awestruck romantic authenticity combine in a creative high-water mark, showcasing why he continues to be one of Nashville’s most versatile hitmakers.
Take a listen here.
10Remy Garrison
Independent Country newcomer Remy Garrison today releases her flirtatious new Pop Country bop “Icebreaker” and announces her new EP S.H.H. for October 24. With a bright, plucky banjo line and a fearless attitude, “Icebreaker” captures the playful frustration of meeting someone new—and waiting not-so-patiently for them to make the first move.
Take a listen here.
Please join our FREE Newsletter