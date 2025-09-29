New Music this Week- September 29, 2025

1 Whiskey Myers

Whiskey Myers has never cared for categories or boundaries, and with their seventh studio album Whomp Whack Thunder by the multi-Platinum independent band delivers the sweat and soul that have defined their career.

“I never said, ‘We are a rock band,’” explains frontman Cody Cannon. “We were just a band. Really, we’re a road band. We did it the old school way: played every bar, every night and cut our teeth. That’s a lot of experience and wisdom earned. It’s all we’ve ever done. It builds character, hones your skill and gets some grit on you.”

