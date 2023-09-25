New Music this Week- September 25, 2023

Here’s new music to take a listen. On the list, you will find familiar artists and some artist to explore.
1Parmalee
With three previous #1 singles, Parmalee’s “Girl In Mine” is a Top 5-and-rising country radio hit, and the group’s new album For You 2 is out now.
Lead singer, Matt Thomas co-wrote 17 of the 18 songs on For You 2 and says the new additions were thoughtfully chosen and among his favorite songs he’s had a hand in co-writing. “We just wanted to bring new stories, fresh sounds and a new perspective into For You 2, Parmalee is anxious to share the new songs and hear what fans think of the music.
Take a listen here.
2Terra Lightfoot
“The vibe on this one is a little sassy. I love the guitar solo—it’s right in your face—and the whole song makes me feel like dancing,” Terra Lightfoot explains of her new single “Kept You In My Pocket.” Lyrically, Lightfoot dives into all of the emotions of caring for someone but not being able to be together.
Take a listen here.
3Tanner Adell
Tanner Adell is returning with the visual for new single “Luke Combs”. The balad refers to Adell wanting to see someone like herself in a Country star Luke Comb’s video, stating “I hope it connects with all the girls who maybe don’t see themselves in traditional Country love songs today, but love to dream about the love they heard on the radio growing up.”
Take a listen here.
4Kaleb Sanders
Up-and-coming country artist Kaleb Sanders has released his debut single, “Couple Beers From Now.” A captivating introduction to Kaleb’s whiskey smooth vocals over layered guitars and pulsing drums, the track speaks to the aftermath of heartbreak and the struggles experienced as you try to move on.
Take a listen here.
5Laura Bryna
Country powerhouse Laura Bryna returns with her tough-talking and sultry new single “Certified.” A raw and rowdy anthem for rebellious women everywhere, “Certified” follows the smash success of her breakout single “Jawbreaker.”
Take a listen here.
6Brent Cobb
Southern Star is a love-letter to Cobb’s southern roots, filled with the sounds and stories of his home state of Georgia. Across these ten tracks, featuring local Georgia musicians, Cobb finds beauty in the small moments, as he explores seemingly simple themes with his signature southern electric sound and lyrical depth.
Take a listen here.
7Lady A
Lady A kicks off new creative chapter with the release of nostalgic yet fresh track, “Love You Back.”
“When we first heard ‘Love You Back,’ we knew immediately it was such a great fit for us,” the band shared. “Heartbreak is something almost everyone has experienced and this song describes that experience in a whole new way. We’ve loved seeing how fans react to the song and to now share the official version with everyone is really special!”
Take a listen here.
8Shenandoah with Luke Combs
Shenandoah enlists reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs for a new version of the group’s global hit “Two Dozen Roses.”
Take a listen here.