New Music this Week-September 22, 2025

3 Steven Tyler/Yungblud

Multi-GRAMMY® Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® Inductees Aerosmith ( Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton, and Joey Kramer) and British multi-platinum, award-winning rockstar Yungblud have announced today details on their forthcoming collaborative EP titled One More Time. They just released “My Only Angel.”

“The decision to meet Yungblud and make this music with him…was like plugging into pure electricity!” says Steven Tyler. ‘For Joe and me it was another cosmic collision… to find ourselves in the studio with this outrageously talented and positively wild animal named Dom. Here’s this kid that lives his life out loud…grew up on our records and the British invasion… and now we’re in the studio together creating something that bridges generations. He devoured all the same greats looked up to…and then he started to dream on. It’s as simple as that.” Tyler declares. “When we sang and played together for the first time there was an immediate unspoken vibration throughout the studio… it reminded me of the wheels of the car vibrating my seat as the boys and I drove into Boston 50 years ago for the very first time. It had that same deep intimate pressure of necessity. To make it… make it great… something fresh and new…and make it last forever. That’s the rock n roll way baby! Yungblud wants this next chapter in rock history and asked us to be a part of it. We got on so well… the vibe in the room was epic from the start… we had a blast… and were truly honored to write with him! Rock and roll becomes timeless when you pour your heart and soul into it… that’s when the magic happens.”

Take a listen here.