New Music this Week-September 22, 2025

If you’re looking for new music, we’ve created a list of established artists you may know and new artists you might want to explore.
1Iam Tongi
Following a whirlwind year of landmark achievements, heartfelt performances and rapidly growing fan support, “American Idol” Season 21 winner Iam Tongi is back with a new track, “Sugar.”
Co-written by Tongi, “Sugar” captures the sweetness of true island flavor. Mixed with ska and reggae, the upbeat track embodies everything fans have come to love from the Pacific Islander. A smooth vibe with bold blasts of brass horns accompany Tongi’s smooth vocals as he describes the beloved ‘Sugar.’
Take a listen here.
2Drake Milligan
Drake Milligan has released his brand-new song “Tumbleweed,” which offers a fresh spin on his signature sound, and is available everywhere.
Take a listen here.
3Steven Tyler/Yungblud
Multi-GRAMMY® Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® Inductees Aerosmith (
“The decision to meet Yungblud and make this music with him…was like plugging into pure electricity!” says Steven Tyler. ‘For Joe and me it was another cosmic collision… to find ourselves in the studio with this outrageously talented and positively wild animal named Dom. Here’s this kid that lives his life out loud…grew up on our records and the British invasion… and now we’re in the studio together creating something that bridges generations. He devoured all the same greats looked up to…and then he started to dream on. It’s as simple as that.” Tyler declares. “When we sang and played together for the first time there was an immediate unspoken vibration throughout the studio… it reminded me of the wheels of the car vibrating my seat as the boys and I drove into Boston 50 years ago for the very first time. It had that same deep intimate pressure of necessity. To make it… make it great… something fresh and new…and make it last forever. That’s the rock n roll way baby! Yungblud wants this next chapter in rock history and asked us to be a part of it. We got on so well… the vibe in the room was epic from the start… we had a blast… and were truly honored to write with him! Rock and roll becomes timeless when you pour your heart and soul into it… that’s when the magic happens.”
Take a listen here.
4Chase McDaniel
It’s the debut album from Big Machine Records singer-songwriter Chase McDaniel. Intentionally released during National Suicide Prevention Month, the raw yet electrifying LP details the Kentucky-bred artist’s battle with depression and suicidal ideation, as well as his hard-fought journey to hope and healing.
Take a listen here.
5Dierks Bentley
Dierks Bentley is sharing THE SESSIONS, a four-song live collection offering a snapshot of Bentley’s continued commitment to authentic, standout performances and his unique ability to blend top notch musicianship with fresh collaborations and classic country storytelling.
Bentley is joined by Jordan Davis for the reckless chart-topper “What Was I Thinkin,’” which is followed by a pedal-steel heavy cover of Keith Whitley’s “I’m No Stranger to the Rain.” Next up, “Heartbreak Drinking Tour” vividly demonstrates Bentley’s capacity for telling stories and finally, “Get Down On Your Knees and Pray” (Live) featuring rising country duo The Band Loula, and more.
Take a listen here.
6Lauren Watkins-John Morgan
Big Loud Records / Songs & Daughters songstress Lauren Watkins teams up with GRAMMY®-nominated, BBR Music Group / BMG Nashville / Night Train Records hitmaker John Morgan for “Slippery Slope,” a smoky duet that embraces the layered complexity of partnership.
Take a listen here.
7Becca Bowen
Country artist Becca Bowen shares her most personal release to date with the soul-stirring new single “Mama’s Prayer,” out now. The moving track, a collaboration with GRAMMY-nominated songwriter and longtime producer Sal Oliveri portrays life’s hardships and the comfort of having “your person”—whether it’s a mother, father, spouse, or friend—who anchors you through faith, love, and resilience.
Take a listen here.
8Thelma & James
Rising duo Thelma & James, comprised of married singer-songwriters MacKenzie Porter and Jake Etheridge, release their highly-anticipated debut EP Starting Over alongside an official music video for standout “Parking Lot Prayers.” The eight-song project marks a proper introduction to their artistry that has garnered quick acclaim from fans and peers alike. To celebrate the release, Thelma & James will make their Grand Ole Opry debut on September 23.
Take a listen here.
9Dasha
RIAA globally certified 49x Platinum country-pop sensation Dasha returns with “Train,” a moving song about the meaning of home out now via Warner Records. The sweetly wistful cut is the latest taste of the Nashville-based singer and songwriter’s upcoming Anna EP, due out October 10.
Take a listen here.
Please join our FREE Newsletter