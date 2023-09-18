New Music this Week- September 18, 2023

3 Skakey Graves

The much-anticipated new album from Shakey Graves, Movie of the Week, is out now.

Through the years, Alejandro Rose-Garcia (a.k.a. Shakey Graves) has always found innovative ways to engage his fan base. He continues to create unique experiences for fans with the release of Movie of the Week—this time unveiling an AI-generated website feature. Building the site was an intricate and complicated project that happily consumed his life for a few years, and the end result allows fans to create their own one-of-a-kind versions of the album, drawing from hundreds of alternate takes recorded over three separate week-long sessions.