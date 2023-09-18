New Music this Week- September 18, 2023

Nashville singer/songwriter SamWilliams celebrates country pioneer and grandfatherHank Williams’ legacy and 100th birthday with a soothing rendition of “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry.” In true SamWilliams fashion, his beautiful voice is laced with hints of sorrow, vulnerability, and acceptance.
The much-anticipated new album from Shakey Graves, Movie of the Week, is out now.
Through the years, Alejandro Rose-Garcia (a.k.a. Shakey Graves) has always found innovative ways to engage his fan base. He continues to create unique experiences for fans with the release of Movie of the Week—this time unveiling an AI-generated website feature. Building the site was an intricate and complicated project that happily consumed his life for a few years, and the end result allows fans to create their own one-of-a-kind versions of the album, drawing from hundreds of alternate takes recorded over three separate week-long sessions.
GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum rock band NEEDTOBREATHE celebrates the release of CAVES, their ninth studio album. CAVES is a collection of awe-inspiring melodies, breathtaking instrumentation and epic-scale energy, giving the band’s soul-probing approach a bigger, more expansive new scope.
NSYNC made an appearance at the VMA Awards last week. And there will be new music from the group, the group’s first song in 20 years. The group will releases “Better Place” for the new Trolls movie-Trolls Band Together.
Maren Morris released a two-track EP, The Bridge, which features two new tracks, “The Tree.” About The Bridge, Maren says, “THE BRIDGE; a connecting, transitional, or intermediate route or phase between two adjacent conditions.
These two songs are incredibly key to my next step because they express a very righteously angry and liberating phase of my life these last couple of years but also how my navigation is finally pointing towards the future, whatever that may be or sound like. Honoring where I’ve been and what I’ve achieved in country music, but also freely moving forward.
Celebrated singer, songwriter, author, and actor Pat Boone has released his awaited country project, Country Jubilee. Marking his 70th year in the show business, Boone is ready to showcase the 25-track album which includes five of Boone’s Top 100 Country recordings, allowing fans to relive some of his most cherished performances.
Boone comments on the release of the project, saying “It is my honor and privilege to release this album for my friends across the world to enjoy. No country artist has done this type of work before, and it is with excitement that I get to share this work. I do hope it brings smiles to everyone’s faces and brings back real country music to those who listen.”