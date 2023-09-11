New Music This Week-September 11, 2023

2 Izzy Bizu

Buzzy soul-pop hitmaker Izzy Bizu has released her bittersweet new single “Goodbye Hello.” An airy, stripped back resignation about trying to find the good in goodbye.

“‘Goodbye Hello’ is about unleashing the fear of letting go of the one love to find that love will find you again,” shares Izzy on the new single. “I always said to people I’ve dated, promise to let go before it gets bitter, so we can look back and appreciate all that we had. I used to believe in forever and now I believe in beautiful moments and accept we have to let go to experience the best parts of love… after a goodbye comes a new hello and the act of letting go.” See Izzy Bizu at Ascend Amphitheater on September 15th.