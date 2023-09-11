New Music This Week-September 11, 2023

Here’s new music to take a listen to this week, some from familiar artists and others are artist you might want to explore.
1Mickey Guyton – Kane Brown
Country star Mickey Guyton releases the official video for her new song “Nothing Compares To You” featuring multi-platinum-selling artist Kane Brown. Directed by Alex Alvga, the video shows the camaraderie between the country stars as they play backup singers who finally get their moment to shine.
2Izzy Bizu
3Orlando Mendez
4The Moss
The Moss shares “The Place That Makes Me Happy,” their first new music in seven months, to kick off a busy late summer and fall for the band. The new single is the follow-up to their breakthrough single “Insomnia,” which hit #13 at Alternative radio and registered over 15 million streams. The Hawaii-formed, Utah-based band will be hitting multiple festivals in addition to a full U.S. headline tour with a stop at The End on December 8th.
5Carly Pearce – Chris Stapleton
Carly Pearce premieres the hauntingly captivating music video for her rising single “We Don’t Fight Anymore” featuring Chris Stapleton. Pearce said of bringing “We Don’t Fight Anymore” to life on-screen: “Having talents like Lucy and Shiloh were truly such a gift. The ‘space’ you feel between the two of them is felt so tragically at every moment of this video.”
6Jon Langston
Heart on Ice is Langston’s debut album.“I never thought my debut album would be a concept record, but it is,” Langston explains. “It’s about putting your life on pause for reflection, healing, and growth. With each song you can find those Heart On Ice moments, whether it’s taking time for yourself with a day on the lake, or missing a loved one who reminds you of what kind of person you want to be. That’s what I did the past couple years. And that’s what I put into this album.”
7Tyler Hubbard
Tyler Hubbard shares his new single “Back Then Right Now,” a song about an ode to living wild and free, embracing life’s simplicity and memory-making moments. Formerly with FGL, Hubbard is out tour as a solo artist, supporting Old Dominion.
8Ashley McBryde
With three nominations from the Country Music Association, including her fourth consecutive nod for Female Vocalist of the Year and third-for-three Album of the Year nominations, GRAMMY winner and Grand Ole Opry member Ashley McBryde releases The Devil I Know.
9Drake Milligan
The America’s Got Talent finalist just released a new song.“I Got A Problem” is the good-time, romantic tune tells of all the ways a cowboy’s new gal has a hold on him like never before, singing: “your kiss tastes like whiskey, and I’m a drinker.”
