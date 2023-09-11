New Music This Week-September 11, 2023

Here’s new music to take a listen to this week, some from familiar artists and others are artist you might want to explore.

1Mickey Guyton – Kane Brown

photo from Mickey Guyton

Country star Mickey Guyton releases the official video for her new song “Nothing Compares To You” featuring multi-platinum-selling artist Kane Brown. Directed by Alex Alvga, the video shows the camaraderie between the country stars as they play backup singers who finally get their moment to shine.

Take a listen here. 

2Izzy Bizu

photo by Sofi Adams
Buzzy soul-pop hitmaker Izzy Bizu has released her bittersweet new single “Goodbye Hello.”  An airy, stripped back resignation about trying to find the good in goodbye.
“‘Goodbye Hello’ is about unleashing the fear of letting go of the one love to find that love will find you again,” shares Izzy on the new single. “I always said to people I’ve dated, promise to let go before it gets bitter, so we can look back and appreciate all that we had. I used to believe in forever and now I believe in beautiful moments and accept we have to let go to experience the best parts of love… after a goodbye comes a new hello and the act of letting go.” See Izzy Bizu at Ascend Amphitheater on September 15th.
Take a listen here. 

3Orlando Mendez

photo by Keeli Da Silva
Orlando Mendez, the rising star with deep Cuban roots, is set to captivate hearts with his latest single, “Heart On The Line,” out now. Mendez spoke about writing the song, saying, “I composed this song during a period of deep vulnerability in my life. Stricken with heartbreak and feeling stuck in my career, my emotions were laid bare. Just as the lyrics convey, my heart was poised delicately between wholeness and brokenness, faith and hopelessness. One night, while engulfed in this frame of mind, the song surged within me and I was able to write it very quickly.”
Take a listen here. 

4The Moss

photo courtesy of The Moss

The Moss shares “The Place That Makes Me Happy,” their first new music in seven months, to kick off a busy late summer and fall for the band. The new single is the follow-up to their breakthrough single “Insomnia,” which hit #13 at Alternative radio and registered over 15 million streams. The Hawaii-formed, Utah-based band will be hitting multiple festivals in addition to a full U.S. headline tour with a stop at The End on December 8th.

Take a listen here. 

5Carly Pearce – Chris Stapleton

photo by Allister Ann

Carly Pearce premieres the hauntingly captivating music video for her rising single “We Don’t Fight Anymore” featuring Chris Stapleton. Pearce said of bringing “We Don’t Fight Anymore” to life on-screen: “Having talents like Lucy and Shiloh were truly such a gift. The ‘space’ you feel between the two of them is felt so tragically at every moment of this video.”

Take a listen here. 

6Jon Langston

Photo Credit: Eric Ryan Anderson

Heart on Ice is Langston’s debut album.“I never thought my debut album would be a concept record, but it is,” Langston explains. “It’s about putting your life on pause for reflection, healing, and growth. With each song you can find those Heart On Ice moments, whether it’s taking time for yourself with a day on the lake, or missing a loved one who reminds you of what kind of person you want to be. That’s what I did the past couple years. And that’s what I put into this album.”

Take a listen here. 

7Tyler Hubbard

photo courtesy of CMA Fest

Tyler Hubbard shares his new single “Back Then Right Now,” a song about an ode to living wild and free, embracing life’s simplicity and memory-making moments. Formerly with FGL, Hubbard is out tour as a solo artist, supporting Old Dominion.

Take a listen here. 

8Ashley McBryde

photo by Katie Kauss

With three nominations from the Country Music Association, including her fourth consecutive nod for Female Vocalist of the Year and third-for-three Album of the Year nominations, GRAMMY winner and Grand Ole Opry member Ashley McBryde releases The Devil I Know.

Take a listen here. 

9Drake Milligan

photo by Joseph Llanes

The America’s Got Talent finalist just released a new song.“I Got A Problem” is the good-time, romantic tune tells of all the ways a cowboy’s new gal has a hold on him like never before, singing: “your kiss tastes like whiskey, and I’m a drinker.”

Take a listen here. 

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

