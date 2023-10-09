New Music this Week- October 9, 2023

2 John Morgan

Songwriter and seasoned performer John Morgan – best known for writing the GRAMMY-nominated and award-winning #1 “If I Didn’t Love You” for Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood – tonight releases his six-song debut EP Remember Us?

“I’m proud to put out this project, so people can really see what I’ve been doing the last couple of years,” says John. “I haven’t just been writing songs for other people. I hope they see the time that’s put into the details. A lot of these songs are two or three years old. They’ve stood the test of time and are still some of my favorites. They are special to me in different ways. I hope the EP really gives people an opportunity to see me establishing myself as an artist and not just a songwriter. These songs are true to me, and I hope people connect with them.”

Take a listen here.