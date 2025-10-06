New Music this Week- October 6, 2025

If you’re looking for new music, we’ve created a list of established artists you may know and new artists you might want to explore.
1Gabby Barrett
Gabby Barrett offers another glimpse into a bold new era with “Ain’t Supposed To Be” – a gorgeously cinematic but true-to-life track. Co-written by Barrett with Jon Nite, Ross Copperman, and Chase McGill, “Ain’t Supposed To Be” tells the story of an unlikely romance between two restless souls.
Take a listen here.
2Carter Faith
Rising Nashville star named Music Row’s 2025 Discovery Artist of the Year Carter Faith shares her highly anticipated debut album, Cherry Valley.
Reflecting on the debut project, Carter shares, “It feels surreal to say that Cherry Valley is finally out into the world. Me and everyone who have worked on this record have truly put our entire hearts into this music and creative. I feel like Cherry Valley has brought magic into my life, I love this album and am proud that it is my debut record.”
Take a listen here.
3Luke Combs
Luke Combs releases The Prequel today, a new 3-song collection featuring “My Kinda Saturday Night,” “15 Minutes” and “Days Like These.”
The release adds to yet another monumental year for Combs, who recently made history as the first country artist ever to headline both Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza. Combs is also set to headline Austin City Limits Music Festival and Country Calling this month, after topping the bill at all-genre festivals such as Newport Folk Festival and New Orleans JazzFest earlier this year.
Take a listen here.
4JOHNNYSWIM
Husband-and-wife duo JOHNNYSWIM (Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez) release the deluxe edition of their acclaimed fifth studio album When The War Is Over today, featuring five new tracks including the powerful “Stranger,” a collaboration with Grammy Award-winning actor and recording artist Anthony Ramos (Hamilton, In the Heights). The release arrives just ahead of the couple’s October headline tour, which will take them across the Midwest, East Coast, and Southeast. See them at The Pinnacle on October 25th.
Take a listen here.
5Lainey Wilson-Bing Crosby
Is it too soon for Christmas music? Wilson just released “Let it Snow” with Bing Crosby this week and we won’t even tell you how many days until Christmas. Also, Wilson just headlined her first show at Bridgestone Arena last week, it showcased her magnetic stage presence and proved why she’s making country cool again.
Take a listen here.
6Kaleb Sanders
Emerging recording artist Kaleb Sanders released yet another knockout with his latest single, “Heartbreak Carousel.” The song illustrates the all-too-familiar cycle of a hot-and-cold relationship delivered through an uptempo, pop-infused melody. In the video, you will notice the Carousel of Dreams in Franklin.
Take a listen here.
7Colby Acuff
Singer-songwriter Colby Acuff has released his sixth studio album, Enjoy The Ride. Penned alongside acclaimed collaborators including Noah Gundersen, Anderson East and Jason Nix, and produced by Eddie Spear, the 11-track concept album draws from stories shared by more than 40 strangers Acuff met while touring the country, offering songs rooted in real lives and real experiences.
Take a listen here.
8Annie Bosko
Annie Bosko’s roots run deep. Her grandfather and father worked the fields from sunup to sundown as she and her siblings spent their days husking corn in the California sun to a steady soundtrack of George Strait and Patsy Cline, while her mother introduced her to the soaring harmonies of the Judds, Deana Carter, Patty Loveless, Martina McBride and Shania Twain.
All of this echoes across California Cowgirl, her debut album of 80s/90s country explosion of shuffles, sweeping ballads and girl-powered anthems.
Take a listen here.
