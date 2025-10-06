New Music this Week- October 6, 2025

8 Annie Bosko

Annie Bosko’s roots run deep. Her grandfather and father worked the fields from sunup to sundown as she and her siblings spent their days husking corn in the California sun to a steady soundtrack of George Strait and Patsy Cline, while her mother introduced her to the soaring harmonies of the Judds, Deana Carter, Patty Loveless, Martina McBride and Shania Twain.

All of this echoes across California Cowgirl, her debut album of 80s/90s country explosion of shuffles, sweeping ballads and girl-powered anthems.

Take a listen here.