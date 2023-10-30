New Music this Week- October 30, 2023

2 TobyMac

TobyMac premiered the brand new music video for his current radio single, “Faithfully.” Directed by longtime collaborator Eric Welch, the visual follows the hitmaker as he struggles to find the words to describe how he’s feeling in the wake of losing his son.

“Faithfully” is the follow-up single to TobyMac’s third chart-topper from LIFE AFTER DEATH, “Cornerstone (feat. Zach Williams),” which spent a combined 9 weeks at #1 across formats.

