New Music this Week- October 30, 2023

Here’s new music to take a listen to this week. Some from artists that are familiar and others might be artist you want to explore.
1Tigirlily Gold
Sister duo Tigirlily Gold is “Falalala Falling” into the Christmas spirit, releasing their whimsical original Christmas song today via Monument Records. Written by Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh, alongside Alex Kline and Scott Stepakoff, “Falalala Falling” captures the romanticism of the holidays spent with a loved one.
Take a listen here.
2TobyMac
TobyMac premiered the brand new music video for his current radio single, “Faithfully.” Directed by longtime collaborator Eric Welch, the visual follows the hitmaker as he struggles to find the words to describe how he’s feeling in the wake of losing his son.
“Faithfully” is the follow-up single to TobyMac’s third chart-topper from LIFE AFTER DEATH, “Cornerstone (feat. Zach Williams),” which spent a combined 9 weeks at #1 across formats.
Take a listen here.
3Dax & Darius Rucker
Dax has released a brand-new music video and reimagined track of his hit song, “To Be A Man,” with Darius Rucker.
Take a listen here.
4Jon Pardi
Jon Pardi today releases his first-ever holiday album, Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi. Produced by the award-winning team—Pardi, Bart Butler and Ryan Gore–the 12-track project brings Pardi’s style to classics including “Please Come Home for Christmas” and “All I Want for Christmas is You,” some surprises like “Swing on Down to Texas,” “A Long December,” and “I’ve Been Bad, Santa” with Pillbox Patti plus, Pardi introduces original tunes “Beer for Santa,” “400 Horsepower Sleigh,” “Merry Christmas from the Keys,” and more.
Take a listen here.
5Uncle Kracker
Uncle Kracker released “Cruising Altitude” out now.
“I’m stoked to release this feel-good song of the fall,” says Uncle Kracker. “I sat down with the Warren brothers and JT Harding one morning to write. We were chatting about strip clubs. From there, the conversation turned into about where we were from and the Warren brothers’ father, who was a pilot — one thing led to another… ‘Cruising Altitude.’ You’re welcome!”
Take a listen here.
6X Ambassadors & Breland
X Ambassadors unveil a new single, “Alcohol” in collaboration with platinum-selling Country singer/songwriter/producer BRELAND.
Of the collaboration, Sam shares, “I wanted to write something that got right to the heart (and humor) of what it feels like when you’re being extra extra dramatic and desperately need to find a way to drown your sorrows. When I brought the rough concept to BRELAND and Dan, they helped bring it to life. BRELAND is a true wunderkind, so quick and clever and has got a voice like butter; we finished the chorus and wrote verses in under 2 hrs. Dan is one of the kindest, most creatively intuitive human beings I have ever met. This song was so much fun to write with the two of them, and I couldn’t be more excited for it to be out in the world as the final episode of this season of (Eg).”
Take a listen here.
7Tribute to The Judds
In celebration of The Judds’ 40th anniversary, some of music’s biggest stars have come together for A Tribute to The Judds, a compilation album full of reimagined versions of the legendary duo’s discography out now.Throughout the record, the featured artists – Wynonna Judd, Ashley McBryde, Barnett, Lynne, and West, Blake Shelton, Carl Perkins, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Dolly Parton, Ella Langley, Gabby Barrett, Gwen Stefani, Jamey Johnson, Jelly Roll, Jennifer Nettles, K. Michelle, Lainey Wilson, LeAnn Rimes, Megan Moroney, Molly Tuttle, O.N.E. The Duo, Raul Malo, Reba McEntire, Rob Ickes, Shelly Fairchild, Sonya Isaacs, The Fisk Jubilee Singers, Trey Hensley, Trisha Yearwood, and Wendy Moten – all intertwine their signature sound into the beloved music of The Judds, creating a powerful adulation to one of the most iconic duos in Country music.
Take a listen here.
8Bryce Leatherwood
Country newcomer and Season 22 winner of NBC’s “The Voice,” Bryce Leatherwood, released his first song today since signing his major label record deal. The track, “The Finger,” was written by Randy Montana, Jeremy Spillman and Brett Sheroky and was produced by Will Bundy.
Take a listen here.