New Music this Week-October 28, 2024

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Lanie Gardner
Lanie Gardner proudly announces the release of her debut album, A Songwriter’s Diary, available today through BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville. This highly anticipated 10-track collection, written entirely by Gardner, invites listeners on a deeply personal journey through her roots and creative beginnings.
Take a listen here.
2Anne Wilson
Anne Wilson releases REBEL (Live From Lexington), out now. The 10-track live record features standouts from her genre-blending album REBEL, as well as her breakout hit “My Jesus.” In celebration of REBEL (Live From Lexington), Wilson will host a live album watch party at shop.annewilsonofficial.com on October 29 at 7 p.m. CT. Fans are invited to purchase a ticket, with all proceeds going to World Vision in support of recent hurricane relief efforts.
Take a listen here.
3Oak Ridge Boys
GRAMMY® Award winners and Country Music Hall of Fame inductees The Oak Ridge Boys are thrilled to announce the release of their highly anticipated new album, Mama’s Boys. This project marks their fifth collaboration with Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb and was recorded at the iconic RCA Studio A and Blackbird Studios in Nashville.
Take a listen here.
4Paul Cauthen
Black on Black, the highly anticipated new album from country star Paul Cauthen, is out today via Atlantic Records. Get it here.A consummate road warrior, Cauthen wrote Black on Black over the last several years during his travels across America, traversing the open road on his motorcycle and in the tour bus. Largely recorded at Rosewood Studios in his hometown of Tyler, TX with longtime collaborator Jason Burt.
Take a listen here.
5Justin Moore
Justin Moore recently earned his 13th No. 1 radio single with his song “This Is My Dirt,” and now the multi-PLATINUM-selling country artist shares his next radio single, “Time’s Ticking,” today (10.25) via The Valory Music Co. The track goes for adds on November 11th.
Take a listen here.
6Priscilla Block
Priscilla Block unveils her debut love song, “He’s My Man,” available today. This release coincides with her extensive time on the road, captivating audiences across the country as she performs to sold-out crowds on Jon Pardi’s ‘Mr. Saturday Night Tour.’ With each performance, Block continues to win over fans, solidifying her presence as one of the most dynamic rising stars in the country music scene.
Take a listen here.
7Dan + Shay
Dan + Shay just released their first holiday album. The double album features 21 tracks and was produced by Dan Smyers and Scott Hendricks.
Take a listen here.
Please join our FREE Newsletter