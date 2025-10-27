New Music this Week – October 27, 2025

If you’re looking for new music, we’ve created a list of established artists you may know and new artists you might want to explore.
1Koe Wetzel
Koe Wetzel releases new song “Werewolf,” giving fans the perfect opportunity to embrace their own wild side – no costume required.
“‘Werewolf’ is a fun way of owning all the chaos that comes with me: the good, the bad and the loud,” shares Wetzel. “We had a blast making it, and who knows – maybe it’s the start of something or maybe it’s just an opportunity to cut loose.”
Take a listen here.
2Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
“For sixty years, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band has been a contender in all the genres they have touched, and I believe this recording is the culmination of many years of brothership and trust in the band,” says GRAMMY-winning Dobro master and the producer of the Dirt Band’s new EP, Night After Night, Jerry Douglas. The band’s first release of all-new music since 2009’s Speed of Life and a follow-up to their critically-acclaimed 2022 release, Dirt Does Dylan, Night After Night finds longtime band members Jeff Hanna, Jimmie Fadden, and Bob Carpenter joined by Jaime Hanna and Ross Holmes, along with Jim Photoglo, melding together six decades of influences, millions of road miles, and all kinds of familial collaboration.
Take a listen here.
3Besphrenz
Nashville-via-Philly experimental trio Besphrenz release their long-awaited debut album, bert. Fusing the emotional pull of indie-rock with the smooth textures of R&B.
Take a listen here.
4Scotty McCreary
Country music star Scotty McCreery is getting us all in the holiday spirit with the release of his rendition of the classic Christmas tune, “White Christmas.”
“I love Christmas music and sing it throughout the year. For a long time, ‘White Christmas’ has been one of my favorite Christmas songs. I especially love The Drifters’ version as well as Elvis’s version. I decided it was now time to do my own version. Hope everyone likes it!!”
Take a listen here.
5Dylan Gossett
Following the release of his critically acclaimed debut album Westward earlier this summer, multi-Platinum singer, songwriter and producer Dylan Gossett reveals the deluxe version, out today via Big Loud Texas / Mercury Records—listen here. Westward (Deluxe) includes three new tracks—lead single “Windy City” and collaborations with rising Canadian country singer-songwriter Noeline Hofmann on “American Trail” and Kentucky country band Ole 60 on “Back 40.”
Take a listen here.
6Alexandra Kay
Alexandra Kay returns with fierce creative momentum and unstoppable energy in sophomore album, Second Wind — a career-defining project that’s rooted in resilience, reinvention and raw emotion.
“Second Wind is about honoring the moments when you think you’re finished — and realizing you’ve only just begun,” Alexandra shares.
Take a listen here.
7Megan Moroney
Following a massive wave of anticipation, Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records singer/songwriter Megan Moroney just released her widely beloved song “Beautiful Things.” A showstopping standout on her record-breaking AM I OKAY? TOUR (a SOLD-OUT headline run that wrapped up earlier this month), the quietly powerful track will appear on Moroney’s highly awaited third album.
Take a listen here.
8Billy Currington
Country singer/songwriter Billy Currington drops his seventh studio album King Of The World today via MCA. Produced by Carson Chamberlain, the 10-track project has Currington returning to his original sound – full of upbeat hits and catchy lyrics.
Take a listen here.
9Remy Garrison
Independent Country newcomer Remy Garrison today opens a new chapter with the release of her fresh emboldened EP S.H.H.. The project finds a liberated and more mature Remy, with each song written by Garrison (and her co-writers) following the end of a five-year relationship.
Take a listen here.
10Brandi Carlile
Brandi Carlile’s highly anticipated new album, Returning To Myself, is out now Interscope Records/Lost Highway. The official music video for the new song, “Human,” also debuts, directed by Floria Sigismondi.
Carlile shares, “Today is the day. My favorite album is yours now…No one really returns to themselves alone. Returning to myself is just returning me to you. And that’s the only thing I want to do.”
Take a listen here.
