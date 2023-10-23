New Music this Week-October 23, 2023

Here’s new music to take a listen this week, some from artists that are familiar and others might be artist you would like to explore.
1Cody Jinks
“Outlaws and Mustangs,” the new single from multi-platinum, award-winning independent artist Cody Jinks, is out today via his own label, Late August Records.
Of the single, written by Jinks and Tennessee Jet, Jinks shares, “This is a song about finding yourself. Seeking the light and what’s out there.” “Outlaws and Mustangs” is Jinks’ first release following his 2021 album, Mercy, and adds to yet another notable year for the trailblazing artist, who will be unveiling more new music soon.
Take a listen here.
2Craig Morgan
The Tennessee native has called on some of his talented friends to contribute to his latest project, available now. Appropriately titled Enlisted (Broken Bow Records), the six-track release offers new takes on four of his biggest hits along with two new tracks and includes appearances by an all-star group of performers including Trace Adkins, Luke Combs, Gary LeVox, Jelly Roll, Blake Shelton, and Lainey Wilson.
Take a listen here.
3Laine Lonero
Singer-songwriter Laine Lonero drops “No Makeup,” “a clever breakup anthem, which ingeniously namechecks popular cosmetic brands.
Take a listen here.
4Dolly Parton
Beloved icon, Dolly Parton, has released the latest track from her upcoming Rockstar album (November 17th) – a powerful duet of “Wrecking Ball” with her fairy goddaughter, Miley Cyrus.
Take a listen here.
5Mason Ramsey
16-year-old Country phenom Mason Ramsey has released his coming-of-age EP, Falls Into Place, out now. The five-song project marks his first new studio collection since 2019, and a new era for the breakout singer-songwriter.
“I took some time to settle back in at home in Golconda the past few years where I was able to do some big life things like get my first job, go to prom, and work on remodeling my truck. I also was able to spend time playing the guitar, focus on my songwriting, and figure out what I really wanted to say with my music. My fans have never forgotten about me, and this EP is for them. The support I’ve felt since the beginning has changed my life, and I’m so excited to connect with everyone back out on the road with these new songs. It really feels like things are beginning to fall into place just how they should be. Buckle up everybody, there’s so much more to come!”
Take a listen here.
6Scotty McCreery
On the heels of announcing his headlining Cab in a Solo Tour earlier this month. Scotty McCreery is getting into the spirit of the holiday season with the release of a new, original track, “Feel Like the Holidays” out now.
“I love Christmas and Christmas music, so I’m thrilled to release ‘Feel Like the Holidays’ today,” said McCreery. “It’s got such a classic Christmas song vibe and puts you right in the mood for the holiday season. I hope everyone enjoys it as much as we enjoyed recording it.”
Take a listen here.
7Jenna Lamaster
Rising country music artist Jenna LaMaster released her debut single “Drunk Thoughts” today. The singer-songwriter’s unique artistry, echoes the influences of her country music heroes like Patty Loveless, Lee Ann Womack, George Strait, and Reba McEntire.
Take a listen here.
8Luke Grimes
Luke Grimes, known for his role of Kayce Dutton on Yellowstone, released his debut EP, Pain Pills Or Pews, today. Grimes serves as co-writer on six of the eight songs in the collection that was produced by Dave Cobb. The EP features tracks that are highly personal to the country artist, including the fan favorite “No Horse to Ride,” the recently released “Burn” and one of Grimes’ personal favorites, “Ain’t Dead Yet,” amongst others.
“To me Pain Pills or Pews should feel like the very beginning of a story. The songs were chosen because they felt the most personal and even the outside songs felt almost biographical,” said Grimes. “This is my first time putting music into the world in such a significant way and the most important thing with this collection of songs was that it established a relationship with me and anyone who might want to listen. I want to ‘let people in’ so to speak, so that hopefully the story can continue.”
Take a listen here.
9Chris Shiflett
Veteran rocker, podcast host, songwriter, and Foo Fighters guitar slinger Chris Shiflett just dropped a full LP of Southern California-inspired and Nashville-executed country-rock tunes.
Shiflett recorded the majority of the new album in Nashville, working with producer and collaborator Jaren Johnston—frontman of the Cadillac Three, as well as the songwriter behind nearly a dozen Number 1 country hits—and a small cast of Americana all-stars. Among them were fellow guitar slingers Charlie Worsham, Tom Bukovac, and Nathan Keeterle, all three of whom laced the record with fiery fretwork. He also teamed up with a number of co-writers, partnering with Kendell Marvel, Cody Jinks, and others to fill Lost at Sea with storylines that pack as hefty a punch as the music itself.
Take a listen here.