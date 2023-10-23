New Music this Week-October 23, 2023

5 Mason Ramsey

16-year-old Country phenom Mason Ramsey has released his coming-of-age EP, Falls Into Place, out now. The five-song project marks his first new studio collection since 2019, and a new era for the breakout singer-songwriter.

“I took some time to settle back in at home in Golconda the past few years where I was able to do some big life things like get my first job, go to prom, and work on remodeling my truck. I also was able to spend time playing the guitar, focus on my songwriting, and figure out what I really wanted to say with my music. My fans have never forgotten about me, and this EP is for them. The support I’ve felt since the beginning has changed my life, and I’m so excited to connect with everyone back out on the road with these new songs. It really feels like things are beginning to fall into place just how they should be. Buckle up everybody, there’s so much more to come!”

