New Music this Week- October 20, 2025

1Keith Urban
Urban marks the finale of his “HIGH AND ALIVE WORLD TOUR” in Nashville with a deluxe edition of HIGH. Along with the studio recordings from HIGH, the deluxe edition features six live versions of songs originally recorded for HIGH, including “Straight Line,” “Go Home W U,” originally recorded with Lainey Wilson, and “HIGH AND ALIVE WORLD TOUR” standouts “Heart Like A Hometown” and “Messed Up As Me.” Two additional songs, performed on select nights, “Laughin’ All The Way To The Drank” and “Chuck Taylors,” also appear on the deluxe set.
2Vince Gill
It has been 50 years since Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill made the decision to leave his home in Oklahoma to pursue a career making music. He chose wisely and now the 22-time Grammy award winner is making another bold move. Gill is honoring this fifty-year career milestone by curating a series of EPs to be released over the course of a year. Thematically titled 50 Years from Home, the first EP of the series, I Gave You Everything I Had, is available today.
“I have this treasure trove of songs,” Gill explains, “and I started wracking my brain about how I could find a way to really celebrate this music.”
3Walker Montgomery
Walker Montgomery is in one of the happiest seasons of his life as a newly engaged man but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t know his way around a bonafide tearjerker, especially one as traditional as his latest single “Watching Storms Roll In.”
4Thomas Rhett – Nial Horan
Thomas Rhett and Niall Horan are teaming up for a second version of “Old Tricks.” Originally featured on ABOUT A WOMAN (Deluxe) with Blake Shelton, the new alternate pairing arose from Horan’s genuine affinity for the honky-tonk singalong, which led to a no-pressure, in-the-moment creative collaboration between friends.
5Hunter Root
Multi-instrumentalist Hunter Root has released his latest album, Crooked Home, via Tolok. Known for his genre-fluid approach and introspective lyricism, Root pairs musical depth with emotional honesty.
6Lainey Wilson
Lainey Wilson’s Peace, Love, & Cowboys (Holiday Edition) is out now, a 3-song EP featuring a new holiday version of Wilson’s “Peace, Love, & Cowboys,” “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” with Bing Crosby and a rendition of George Strait’s “Christmas Cookies.”
7Ella Langley
Ella Langley is back with a new song that’s sure to be fan favorite. “Choosin’ Texas” was written by Langley, Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, and Joybeth Taylor. Langley is scheduled to perform for two night at The Ryman in November.
8Trisha Yearwood
Grammy award-winning artist Trisha Yearwood ushers in the holiday season with the release of her first single and music video, “Christmas Time Is Here,” available now on all streaming platforms. The single offers a sweeping orchestral reimagining of the beloved classic from A Charlie Brown Christmas and serves as the first look at Yearwood’s forthcoming holiday album.
9Sacha
As the holiday season approaches, Country music trailblazer Sacha releases her own heartfelt rendition of Faith Hill’s “Where Are You Christmas.” Originally featured in the 2000 film How the Grinch Stole Christmas and co-written by Mariah Carey, Sacha’s powerful delivery of the song reinforces the touching reminder of love, longing, and the true spirit of Christmas.
