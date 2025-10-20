New Music this Week- October 20, 2025

2 Vince Gill

It has been 50 years since Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill made the decision to leave his home in Oklahoma to pursue a career making music. He chose wisely and now the 22-time Grammy award winner is making another bold move. Gill is honoring this fifty-year career milestone by curating a series of EPs to be released over the course of a year. Thematically titled 50 Years from Home, the first EP of the series, I Gave You Everything I Had, is available today.

“I have this treasure trove of songs,” Gill explains, “and I started wracking my brain about how I could find a way to really celebrate this music.”

