New Music this Week- October 16, 2023

Here’s new music to take a listen to this week. Some are artists might be familiar to you and others you might to explore.
1Hippies and Cowboys
They packed out the Americana Tent at Pilgrimage Festival and now they’ve released Live at Fox & Locke, a mainstay in Leipers Fork where the band was first discovered.
Take a listen here.
2Lanco
LANCO released their 6-track ‘Run, Run, Baby’ EP. Marking the band’s first project release since 2021, the impressive collection not only offers the perfect, all-encompassing introduction to a new, musical chapter.
Take a listen here.
3Zach Seabaugh
Indie rock darling Zach Seabaugh is thrilled to release his new album Mr. Nobody, available everywhere now. Mr. Nobody is Seabaugh’s first full-length release which includes twelve tracks that give listeners the fresh perspective of a 24-year-old navigating the complexities of young adulthood.
Take a listen here.
4Mumford & Sons
The band headlined Austin City Limits, recently debuting a new song ‘Maybe’ with Noah Kahan. They teased a new song was on the horizon via social media. While you can’t download the song yet, we’ve given a link to a fan video for you to listen.
Take a listen here.
5Drake White
Country-Soul troubadour Drake White reaches the solid ground of renewed creative purpose on his latest EP, ‘The Bridge’ sharing a seven-song collection of inspiration, love and conviction.
Marking a new post-recovery era for White after a life-changing on-stage stroke in 2019, ‘The Bridge’ builds on the songwriter-artist’s well-established foundation of Country, Rock and rootsy R&B.
Take a listen here.
6Annie Bosko
On the heels of a brand new record deal, Grand Ole Opry debut, dates opening for Tim McGraw and Dwight Yoakam, and with her radio tour well underway. Singer/songwriter Annie Bosko brings some neo-traditional twang with 90s throwback flare to the format with her first new music for “Boots On” and “Neon Baby.”
Take a listen here.
7Tanner Adell
Tanner Adell releases the closing chapter to her groundbreaking debut Country mixtape with BUCKLE BUNNY STRIPPED, available everywhere today, Oct. 6. BUCKLE BUNNY STRIPPED is the reimagined, sultry and emotional take on Adell’s female-empowerment tracks that pulls back the layers on the glamorous anthems from the debut EP.
Take a listen here.
8Old Dominion
Old Dominion finally delivers their 18-song Memory Lane, the eagerly awaited expansion of their January sampler and early summer EP of the same name.
Beyond already having their ninth #1 as the title track, the critically acclaimed band’s smoldering duet with double Country Music Association (CMA) Awards nominee Megan Moroney officially arrived at Country Radio as #1 Most Added upon impact on 9/18. See them at Bridgestone Arena on December 15th.
Take a listen here.
9Darius Rucker
Darius Rucker unveils the highly anticipated final project with today’s release of Carolyn’s Boy. Rucker named the album an homage to his late mother, a woman he celebrates as the sole reason for “who I am, how I am, what I am.”
Take a listen here.