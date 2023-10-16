New Music this Week- October 16, 2023

5 Drake White

Country-Soul troubadour Drake White reaches the solid ground of renewed creative purpose on his latest EP, ‘The Bridge’ sharing a seven-song collection of inspiration, love and conviction.

Marking a new post-recovery era for White after a life-changing on-stage stroke in 2019, ‘The Bridge’ builds on the songwriter-artist’s well-established foundation of Country, Rock and rootsy R&B.

Take a listen here.