New Music this Week- October 13, 2025

GRAMMY® nominated artist, songwriter, musician and producer Noah Cyrus releases the Deluxe version of her critically-acclaimed, sophomore album I WANT MY LOVED ONE TO GO WITH ME.

Rooted in Americana, indie folk, and country music, and co-produced by Noah Cyrus alongside trusted collaborators Mike Crosseyand PJ Harding. “For a long time, I couldn’t really trust in my own choices. I had to learn how to make decisions for myself and make that transition into adulthood,” Noah Cyrus, now 25, says. “But I’ve found who I am, I know who I am, and this record shows what I had inside me all this time. This album is me.”

