New Music this Week- October 13, 2025

If you’re looking for new music, we’ve created a list of established artists you may know and new artists you might want to explore.
1Noah Cyrus
GRAMMY® nominated artist, songwriter, musician and producer Noah Cyrus releases the Deluxe version of her critically-acclaimed, sophomore album I WANT MY LOVED ONE TO GO WITH ME.
Rooted in Americana, indie folk, and country music, and co-produced by Noah Cyrus alongside trusted collaborators Mike Crosseyand PJ Harding. “For a long time, I couldn’t really trust in my own choices. I had to learn how to make decisions for myself and make that transition into adulthood,” Noah Cyrus, now 25, says. “But I’ve found who I am, I know who I am, and this record shows what I had inside me all this time. This album is me.”
Take a listen here.
2Ty Myers
Breakout artists, Ty Myers’ new release “Two Trains” lives up to the promise of its title as two powerhouse talents converge on the same track. Running full steam ahead with a roaring feature by Marcus King.
This Little Feat cover notably marks the first collaboration between Myers and the GRAMMY® Award-nominated vocalist, guitarist, and producer, but it’s so smooth that it sounds like they’ve been playing together forever.
Take a listen here.
3Lauren Watkins
Lauren Watkins just released her second full album In a Perfect World. At an album release event, Watkins shared she enjoys a good heartbreak song but she’s in a different place in life. The title track Perfect World set the tone for the rest of the album with stories of real life and struggles.“I’m in this funny stage of life where half the week I’m on the road living the rockstar life, and the other half I’m home with my husband – building a life, cooking dinner, talking about having kids one day,” Watkins says. “There was a time I thought I had to pick one or the other, but I’ve realized the beauty is in living both.”
Take a listen here.
4Atlus
Atlus releases his BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville debut EP, Secondhand Smoke.The six-song collection marks the next chapter for the viral hitmaker whose career has grown from underground phenom to a billion-plus on-demand streams, four independent studio albums, a Platinum single, national touring, and millions of fans across social platforms.
“The songs on Secondhand Smoke are more than just individual tracks; they are chapters from my life,” says Atlus. ”Each one tells a story that I’ve lived through and it’s my hope that they push somebody out there to keep fighting, dreaming, and that there is something in one of those chapters that helps them keep showing up.”
Take a listen here.
5Dasha
Country star Dasha rolls out her hotly anticipated Anna EP via Warner Records. The eclectic 8-song set, raw and introspective at times, rowdy and rollicking at others, includes the stripped-back ballad “Train” and the fiery new single “Work on Me.”
Bar songs have a special place in country music, and Dasha leans into that legacy with “Work on Me.” After setting the scene over a punchy guitar and harmonica, she goes in for the kill at her local watering hole when a rugged stranger with a drawl captures her attention. “Workin’ with your hands ’til they’re covered in grease, fixin’ up your Bronco in the Tennessee heat,” she purrs over John Ryan’s breezy production. “I’m a little broken, baby, could you work on me?”
Take a listen here.
6Cody Jinks
Multi-Platinum singer-songwriter Cody Jinks releases the acoustic solo version of track “Lonely Man (One Take Acoustic),” from his brand new album, In My Blood.
Jinks’ reimagined version of “Lonely Man” is a powerful, emotionally charged ballad that finds him reflecting on past mistakes and the hard-won peace he has finally discovered within himself. With raw vocals and stripped-down instrumentation, the track captures a haunting vulnerability, allowing listeners to feel every ounce of regret, redemption, and resilience etched into the lyrics.
Take a listen here.
7Priscilla Block
Priscilla Block’s sophomore album Things You Didn’t See – a 14-track, David Garcia-produced pop-country portrait of unvarnished vulnerability, healing and resilience is out now. Block just announced her debut headline show, “Priscilla Block & Friends,” at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, slated for March 4, 2026.
Take a listen here.
8Southall
Celebrating a decade of Southall, the PLATINUM Country-Rock standouts are returning to their 2015 breakout debut Six String Sorrow with a brand-new collection entitled The Six String Sorrow Sessions. The re-imagined LP features the full Southall six-piece band on all seven staple tracks, plus collaborations with special guests Koe Wetzel, Hudson Westbrook, John Jeffers of Whiskey Myers, and more.
Take a listen here.
9Mae Estes
Rising singer/songwriter Mae Estes today releases her self-titled EP Mae Estes via Big Machine Records. The EP provides fans with her signature Neotraditional-influenced sound across stirring introspective ballads and booming back porch barnburners.
Take a listen here.
Please join our FREE Newsletter