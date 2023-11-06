New Music this Week-November 6, 2023

Here’s new music to take a listen to this week. Some from artists that are familiar and others might be artist you want to explore.
1Brett Kissel
Brett Kissel has released the third of four albums from his ambitious musical endeavor, “The Compass Project,” titled West Album.
2Jessie Wilson
Jessie Wilson is thrilled to share her brand new single “Airstream Dreams” featuring Caleb Lee Hutchinson.
“When I was a child I remember dreaming about my future and dreaming about what happiness looked like in my mind,” says Jessie. “I thought I’d want to be filthy rich and have a job that paid well, have a huge mansion of a home, settle down in one spot, have the perfect husband and the most perfect little children running around in my perfect yard surrounded by the perfect white fence— you know, the American Dream. As I got older, happiness looked completely different to me. Happiness is adventure and spontaneity. It’s a life of music and travel. Happiness is being okay with not having a lot and appreciating the little that I do have.”
Take a listen here.
3Jason Aldean
Jason Aldean today released his highly-anticipated 11th studio album, HIGHWAY DESPERADO. The album includes fourteen total tracks, including Aldean’s breakthrough Hot 100 chart-topping single “Try That In A Small Town,” which recently became his 28th career #1 single at Country radio.
Take a listen here.
4Brenda Lee
Rock and Roll Hall and Country Music Hall of Famer Brenda Lee is celebrating her signature song, “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” on its 65th anniversary of the holiday classic. Written by Johnny Marks, who wrote many of the holiday standards, the song was released when Lee was just 13 years old. Last year, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” was the second-highest-streamed Christmas song with 240M streams. In the new video, Lee is joined by a couple of familiar faces: Tricia Yearwood and Tanya Tucker.
Take a listen here.
5Better Than Ezra
In tandem with the kickoff to their RETURN OF LEGENDS OF THE FALL 2023 TOUR last alt-rock band, Better Than Ezra, unveils their Country-tinged new single “Contact High,” the latest taste of the band’s forthcoming, highly-anticipated tenth studio album.
“Contact High,” Griffin describes as “about that buzz you get when around that person you can’t be without.”
Take a listen here.
6We the Kingdom
We The Kingdom releases a new, holiday original, “Christmas In Hawaii.” The fun-loving, festive track details the laugh-out-loud story of the night Santa’s island deliveries were nearly derailed due to tropical turbulence with a coconut tree.
“Not sure we have ever been more excited to release a brand new song,” says We The Kingdom. “We started writing ‘Christmas In Hawaii’ earlier this year as something light-hearted and fun to bring us some much-needed laughter and excitement after coming back into the studio, exhausted from traveling for most of the year. We hope that as you listen, you will experience a glimpse of the joy and wonder that comes with the Christmas season.”
Take a listen here.
7Suzy Bogguss
Suzy Bogguss, an eminent figure in country and Americana music, just announced the release of her highly-anticipated album, Prayin’ For Sunshine, out now. With a legacy over four decades, Suzy’s latest musical creation is a testament to her evolution, resilience, and unyielding dedication to her fans.
Take a listen here.
8Cody Johnson
Cody Johnson’s new album, Leather is out now. The 12-song project includes his new smash single, “The Painter,” which landed at #1 on SiriusXM’s The Highway’s Hot 30 Countdown this week and features Brooks & Dunn and Jelly Roll. Cody will perform Leather’s first single, “The Painter,” for the first time for television audiences on “The 57th Annual CMA Awards.”
Take a listen here.