New Music this Week-November 6, 2023

1 Brett Kissel

Brett Kissel has released the third of four albums from his ambitious musical endeavor, “The Compass Project,” titled West Album.

Kissel commented on the release of his highly-anticipated album, saying, “This ‘West Album’ of ‘The Compass Project’ is very special as it’s rooted in my truest musical love: traditional country and western music! The tales and topics have been the lifeblood of the genre since the beginning – love, loss, the land, kinship, hardship, and ultimately perseverance. In sound and theme, I’ve tried to follow the horse trails blazed by the all-time greats – and in a way, it’s my tribute to them.”