New Music this Week- November 3, 2025

After revealing their surprise formation last month, new rock group Howl Owl Howl is giving fans the first scent of its raw, sharp-edged sound. Dropping their debut song “My Cologne.” The trio of ‘90s alternative legends unveil a punchy garage rocker with a playful core, dedicated to the act of reinvention.

Written by Howl Owl Howl members Darius Rucker (Hootie & the Blowfish frontman/multi-Platinum country star), Mike Mills (R.E.M. co-founder/Rock & Roll Hall of Famer), and Steve Gorman (The Black Keys co-founder/former drummer), “My Cologne” features shared lead vocals from both Rucker and Mills, with a fist-pumping rhythm built on Gorman’s killer instincts.

Take a listen here.