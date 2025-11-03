New Music this Week- November 3, 2025

If you’re looking for new music, we’ve created a list of established artists you may know and new artists you might want to explore.
1Jamey Johnson- Riley Green
Two Alabama powerhouses unite on “Smoke,” a new song performed by Jamey Johnson and Riley Green and co-written with Erik Dylan. Johnson and Green’s newest track explores the different creations of smoke, from anger and cars to gravel and cigarettes.
2Howl Owl Howl
After revealing their surprise formation last month, new rock group Howl Owl Howl is giving fans the first scent of its raw, sharp-edged sound. Dropping their debut song “My Cologne.” The trio of ‘90s alternative legends unveil a punchy garage rocker with a playful core, dedicated to the act of reinvention.
Written by Howl Owl Howl members Darius Rucker (Hootie & the Blowfish frontman/multi-Platinum country star), Mike Mills (R.E.M. co-founder/Rock & Roll Hall of Famer), and Steve Gorman (The Black Keys co-founder/former drummer), “My Cologne” features shared lead vocals from both Rucker and Mills, with a fist-pumping rhythm built on Gorman’s killer instincts.
3Lee Brice
Lee Brice, takes a reflective look back at his life and how far he’s come in his latest release, “Killed the Man.” The track, written by Michael Whitworth, Troy Cartwright and Jared Conrad; and produced by Brice, Ben Glover and Jerrod Niemann, is the story of a man who takes stock of his life and reflects on the changes from who he was to who he is now with the help from the woman who made him a better man.
4Russell Dickerson- The Jonas Brothers
Russell Dickerson recruits global pop sensations the Jonas Brothers for a new version of his single, “Happen to Me (feat. Jonas Brothers).” The collaboration was born after Dickerson and the Jonas Brothers shared a stage earlier this year during a surprise performance in Detroit, where they debuted a live rendition of “Happen to Me” together.
5Gabrielle Mooney
Gabrielle Mooney, Adrian James Records’ artist and acclaimed Nashville singer-songwriter, released her latest single, “SAFE.”
Known for her heartfelt lyrics and powerful melodies, Gabrielle has a story unlike any other. Overcoming a debilitating brain tumor, she battled what many perceived as insurmountable odds not only to survive but to thrive. Her upcoming appearance in IMPACT x Nightline’s newest episode, “Back From The Dead,” will offer viewers an intimate glimpse into her real-life drama, proving that there is much more than meets the eye.
6Ernest
Ernest newest release, “Blessed,” reflects his growth as an artist and comfortability in his own shoes. The new song revels in gratitude — family ties, simple faith, making a life for yourself. A secret weapon in a writers’ room or studio, the project’s track was self-produced and penned alongside Mark Holman, Jordan Merrigan and Matt Mulhare.
7The War and Treaty
GRAMMY, CMA, and ACM Award-nominated duo The War And Treaty released their stirring rendition of Willie Nelson’s “Whiskey River” out now. Originally recorded during the 2023 Luck Reunion on Willie Nelson’s iconic ranch in Luck, Texas, the track first debuted as a Spotify Single and is now available across all DSPs.
8Charles Kelley
Singer-songwriter and Grammy-winning artist Charles Kelley continues to release irresistible 80’s ’80s-inspired music, today sharing the soaring “Steal Your Heart.” Feeling alive with an optimism that anything can happen, the richly layered track co-written by Lindsay Rimes, Michael Whitworth and Josh Kear.
9Mitchell Tennpenny
Multi-platinum-selling artist Mitchell Tenpenny has released a new song and music video today, “Therapy.” Mitchell, Chris Destefano, Thomas Archer, and Andy Albert wrote the song.
