New Music this Week- November 27, 2023

Here’s new music to take a listen this week. Some are from artist you might be familiar with while others are artists you might want to explore.
1David Glenn
David Glenn returns this holiday season with the new single, “Hope Has Come to Reign.” The festive Christmas track was produced by Scotty Wilbanks (Third Day, Luke Bryan), who is also taking the reins of Glenn’s upcoming sophomore album, Brand New Day — due in early 2024.
Take a listen here.
2Wynonna
“ “Beautiful Star of Bethlehem” is one of the first Christmas songs I ever remember singing with Mom,” Wynonna said in a statement. “We recorded it in 1987 for the ‘Christmas Time with The Judds’ album, and I still sing it to this day! Getting to re-record it with my husband & producer Cactus Moser, 35 years later, was so special to me. It’s rootsy & raw, as if we’re sitting around the fireplace singing together.”
Take a listen here.
3Tim McGraw
Just in time for the holiday season – and perfect for listening to while cooking a Thanksgiving meal – three-time Grammy® Award winning superstar Tim McGraw is surprising fans with new music, with the release of a six song EP titled Poet’s Resumé – available now.
Take a listen here.
4Town Mountain
Town Mountain will release Dance Me Down Easy: The Woodstock Sessions EP on January 18, 2024 via New West Records. Before that release, the band just premiered the cover of “So Far Away.”
Take a listen here.
5Artimus Pyle
Artimus Pyle, a distinguished Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Member and former drummer for Lynyrd Skynyrd, unveils the soulful “Simple Man” in collaboration with fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member Sammy Hagar.
Take a listen here.
7Jake Slaton
Viral sensation Jake Slaton is releasing his original Christmas song, “White Sand Christmas,” on Friday, November 24.
“I am so proud of this song,” says Slaton. “I brought this idea of a white sand Christmas to Matt & Tommy recently and it came together so well. This song really captures who I am as an artist and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”
Take a listen here.
8Iam Tongi
Iam Tongi, the winner of American Idol Season 21 and viral sensation, is spreading holiday cheer with the release of his Christmas EP, An Iam Tongi Christmas.
Take a listen here.
9Randall King
With his highly anticipated 18-track sophomore album Into The Neon arriving Jan. 26, 2024, Warner Music Nashville’s Randall King isn’t making fans wait for new music, today offering this holiday classic “Silent Night.”
King’s take on “Silent Night,” co-produced by King and Jared Conrad, juxtaposes his signature low-pitched vocals with the dancing high chords of the mandolin, and the steady strum of a steel guitar, offering an upbeat tempo on the holiday favorite.
Take a listen here.