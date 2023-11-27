New Music this Week- November 27, 2023

9 Randall King

With his highly anticipated 18-track sophomore album Into The Neon arriving Jan. 26, 2024, Warner Music Nashville’s Randall King isn’t making fans wait for new music, today offering this holiday classic “Silent Night.”

King’s take on “Silent Night,” co-produced by King and Jared Conrad, juxtaposes his signature low-pitched vocals with the dancing high chords of the mandolin, and the steady strum of a steel guitar, offering an upbeat tempo on the holiday favorite.

Take a listen here.