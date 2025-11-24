New Music this Week- November 24, 2025

If you’re looking for new music, we’ve created a list of established artists you may know and new artists you might want to explore.
1Randy Travis
Seven-time GRAMMY winning artist Randy Travis and Warner Records Nashville are giving fans an early Christmas gift this year with the release of an original Christmas track from the vault, “Where My Heart Is.”
Recorded prior to his 2013 stroke, the track captures Travis’ unmistakable, timeless vocals, offering listeners a powerful reminder of his artistry. The song reflects Randy’s heartfelt love for the season and its simple joys spending time with family, decorating the tree, listening to carolers, and cherishing the moments that make the holidays meaningful.
Take a listen here.
2Drew & Ellie Holcomb
Beloved husband-and-wife duo Drew & Ellie Holcomb officially welcome the holiday season with the release of their new EP I’ll Be Home For Christmas, out today on all streaming platforms. The three-song collection finds the pair revisiting timeless classics through their signature blend of close harmonies, heartfelt storytelling, and the kind of joyful, easy warmth that has made their holiday performances a treasured annual tradition.
Take a listen here.
3Ernest
This week triple threat talent ERNEST releases seven song project Live From The South – a cohesive piece built on Southern imagery and lyrical craftsmanship. This follows his recognition at Tuesday night’s BMI Awards as a creative force behind BMI Song of the Year, Post Malone’s all genre No. 1 smash “I Had Some Help” feat. Morgan Wallen. He also packed Ryman Auditorium earlier this month for two consecutive headliners with star-studded guests.
Take a listen here.
4Randall King
Hailing from a small town in West Texas, Randall King understands that living in a place where everyone knows each other means small-town-fame can find itself in unlikely ways. In his bombastic new song, “Big Deal,” King toggles with this concept with his signature sense of wit and humor.
Take a listen here.
5Andy Thomas
Watch Thomas put his Gibson Explorer through its paces in the official “Long Gone” music video. The live-in-front-of-an-audience music video, filmed and edited by Daniel Bagbey, puts fans in the passenger seat for Thomas and company’s infectious on-stage energy.
Take a listen here.
6Lamont Landers
Rising Americana and soul star Lamont Landers releases two Christmas songs. Landers shares his versions of two Christmas Classics: “This Christmas” and “Someday At Christmas.”
Landers adds his soulful vocals and unique flair to the Donny Hathaway and Stevie Wonder originals. The timeless lyrics combined with Landers’ magnetic and distinct sound creates two inimitable Christmas tracks.
Take a listen here.
7Brian Kelley
DIAMOND-selling artist and co-owner of the Gulf Coast Cowboys Angling Club Brian Kelley taps the healing magic of the open water for his latest release, “Bought A Boat.”
Take a listen here.
8Tori Rose
Tori Rose brings the warmth of the holidays to life with her new single “Hometown Christmas,” available everywhere now. Rooted in nostalgia and wrapped in acoustic charm, it reflects the charm of small-town traditions and the familiar comfort of coming home for the holidays.
Take a listen here.
9Lewis Brice
Lewis Brice rings in the holiday season with a spirited new rendition of the Christmas classic “Frosty the Snowman.” His lively, festive approach brings a bright seasonal touch to the well-known tune while honoring the charm of the original recording.
Take a listen here.
10Parmalee
Chart-topping and platinum-selling country band Parmalee today releases their most personal and reflective song ever – “How Do I Let You Go.” Inspired by the passing of frontman Matt and drummer Scott Thomas’ father, as well as guitarist/pianist Josh McSwain’s father, the heart-stirring ballad reflects on the love, loss and ache of wishing for just a little more time.
Take a listen here.
11Old Crow Medicine Show
Frontman Ketch Secor on the band’s “Holly Jolly Christmas” cover: “Burl Ive’s woulda liked OCMS. I think we’re cut of the same material. Both a little out of left field but happy to come to the plate swinging. This is my favorite classic Christmas song.”
Featuring just two covers and 11 originals, OCMS XMAS is decorated with seasonal spirit and string-band stomp, shining new light on Old Crow Medicine Show’s chart-topping version of American roots music.
Take a listen here.
Please join our FREE Newsletter