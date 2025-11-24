New Music this Week- November 24, 2025

1 Randy Travis

Seven-time GRAMMY winning artist Randy Travis and Warner Records Nashville are giving fans an early Christmas gift this year with the release of an original Christmas track from the vault, “Where My Heart Is.”

Recorded prior to his 2013 stroke, the track captures Travis’ unmistakable, timeless vocals, offering listeners a powerful reminder of his artistry. The song reflects Randy’s heartfelt love for the season and its simple joys spending time with family, decorating the tree, listening to carolers, and cherishing the moments that make the holidays meaningful.

Take a listen here.