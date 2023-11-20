New Music this Week- November 20, 2023

Donna Vissman
photo from Warren Zeiders

Here’s new music to take a listen to this week.

1Colin Stough

photo from Colin Stough
Country newcomer and 19 Recordings/BMG artist Colin Stough puts a raspy-Soul spin on a classic letting his sandpaper vocal loose for an icy, twangy rendition of “Blue Christmas.”
Originally written by Billy Hayes and Jay W. Johnson, the colorful Christmastime anthem became a timeless favorite in the hands of The King, Elvis Presley, capturing the all-too-common twinge of holiday heartache. A fellow Mississippi native, Stough now puts his own mark on the track – while also paying homage to his roots.
Take a listen here. 

2Zach John King

photo from Zach John King
Newcomer Zach John King reveals sophomore single “Same Song, Different Dance,” out now. The new track from Zach John King was written alongside Mary Kutter (Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith) and Clara Park (Adventure Club, Jordy).
Take a listen here. 

3Flatland Calvary

photo by Fernando Garcia

Flatland Cavalry’s new song, “Wool,” is out today and featured on The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (Music From & Inspired By), the official soundtrack to the highly anticipated new film in Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games saga.

Take a listen here. 

4Warren Zeiders

photo from Warren Zeiders

Warner Records artist Warren Zeiders shares “Sin So Sweet.” The fiery track marks his first single since his debut album, ‘Pretty Little Poison,’ and coincides with the album’s title track earning Zeiders his first Top 20 single on Country Radio.

Take a listen here. 

5Austin Williams

photo from Austin Williams

After going viral on TikTok (5.7M views) with an experimental, country-tinged mashup of 90s and 00s rap and hip-hop classics, rising country artist Austin Williams is releasing the full version of his “90s Rap Mashup.”

Take a listen here. 

6The Gatlin Brothers

photo by Brandon Wood

Legendary country music trio, Larry, Steve & Rudy – The Gatlin Brothers, have released the inspirational and autobiographical new single, “Fair Winds.”

Take a listen here. 

7Century Drive

photo from Century Drive

Century Drive’s snuggly new single, “Nat King Cole,” is now available, just in time to kick off the holiday season. Produced by Casey Parnell and Century Drive, “Nat King Cole” was written as a lighthearted Christmas tune for quality time with friends and family while drinking whiskey eggnog and listening to Christmas classics new and old.

Take a listen here. 

8Blackberry Smoke

photo by Alan Sapp

Acclaimed American rock band Blackberry Smoke’s new song, “Hammer And The Nail,” written by lead singer Charlie Starr and longtime collaborator Keith Nelson, is out now.

Take a listen here. 

9Willie Jones

photo by Alexanda Rae

Willie Jones releases his latest track titled “Dive Bar,” featuring platinum singer-songwriter Ben Burgess.

“Dive Bar” is a first listen banger. Jones explains, “I enjoy going out, turning up at the club. But I can’t lie, a lot of club culture has changed especially now that with bottle service and social media. The one thing about dive bar culture is it’s gonna stay the same and it’s always a good time. I had to team up with Ben on this to bring the dive bar to the world.”

Take a listen here. 

 

