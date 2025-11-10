New Music this Week- November 10,2025

1 Gabby Barrett

Making spirits bright, MULTI-PLATINUM star Gabby Barrett illuminates the holiday season with the release of Carols and Candlelight (Deluxe) – the extended version of her first-ever Christmas album.

Featuring two all-new covers from blockbuster motion picture soundtracks, Carols and Candlelight (Deluxe) offers her exquisitely moving rendition of “Where Are You Christmas” – just in time for the song’s 25th anniversary – from Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Take a listen here.