New Music this Week- May 29, 2023

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Caitlin Rose
Caitlin Rose announces the deluxe version of CAZIMI will release digitally on June 23 via Missing Piece Records. Along with the announcement, Rose shares the new original single “Johnny Velvet.”
2Miya Folick
3Brandi Carlile
Brandi Carlile’s rendition of “Home”—made famous by Diana Ross in 1978’s The Wiz—is out now and is featured in this week’s penultimate episode of Ted Lasso season three, now streaming on Apple TV+. Produced by Carlile at ShangriLa Studios, the recording features Matt Chamberlain (drums), Sebastian Steinberg (bass), Dave Palmer (piano/organ) and Chauntee and Monique Ross (strings).
4Jackson Dean & Josh Ross
Spotify’s country artist to watch singer-songwriter Jackson Dean partnered with Josh Ross to cover Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash’s iconic “Girl from the North Country.” Both Dean and Ross infuse their signature soulfulness into this story of lost love, resulting in a heartfelt and modern take on the classic.
“I’m excited for this song to be out. When Jackson brought the song ‘Girl from the North Country’ to me, I immediately felt connected to it and hadn’t heard it in so long. I’m a huge Johnny Cash fan and always think of my roots in the North. I love that I got the chance to lean into a different vibe than what I normally record through this song.”
5Runaway June
Runaway June is back with new music, sharing the boot-stomping, fire-worthy “Make Me Wanna Smoke” out now. The trio’s first release since signing with Quartz Hill Records, “Make Me Wanna Smoke” is instantly relatable to anyone who’s ever been in a relationship that’s not quite over, but probably should be.
6Chapel Hart
CHAPEL HART – comprised of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and first cousin Trea Swindle – took the world by storm on America’s Got Talent last year with their show-stopping group golden buzzer performance of the Dolly Parton inspired track, “You Can Have Him Jolene.”
Now, the ladies, deemed “America’s Sweethearts” have released their highly anticipated upcoming album, Glory Days.
7Dallas Burrow
“Even still, I have always been a bit of a free spirit, and as a young man, I felt like the town wasn’t quite big enough for my taste.” It’s all part of the story woven into Burrow’s latest single, “River Town,” the opening track from his upcoming album Blood Brothers.
8Jason Aldean
Jason Aldean today released his new single, “Try That In A Small Town,” with a world premiere.
9Noah Riley Teal
The 17-year old singer, songwriter with his Southern rock style released “I’m Coming Around.” His debut album will release in July.
10Chase Rice
Rice first debuted the song ahead of the album’s release on the Grand Ole Opry stage, where he reflected on the sudden loss of Daniel Rice in 2008 and the impact that had on his musical journey, including at his 2014 Opry debut where he looked out to see his mom, Connie, next to an empty seat in his dad’s honor.
