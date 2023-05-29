New Music this Week- May 29, 2023

4 Jackson Dean & Josh Ross

Spotify’s country artist to watch singer-songwriter Jackson Dean partnered with Josh Ross to cover Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash’s iconic “Girl from the North Country.” Both Dean and Ross infuse their signature soulfulness into this story of lost love, resulting in a heartfelt and modern take on the classic.

“I’m excited for this song to be out. When Jackson brought the song ‘Girl from the North Country’ to me, I immediately felt connected to it and hadn’t heard it in so long. I’m a huge Johnny Cash fan and always think of my roots in the North. I love that I got the chance to lean into a different vibe than what I normally record through this song.”

Take a listen here.