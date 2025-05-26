New Music this Week- May 26, 2025

If you’re looking for new music, we’ve created a list of established artists you may know and new artists you might want to explore.
1 Midland
Midland provides the perfect soundtrack for a night out on the town with their new song “Glass Half Empty,” out today via Big Machine Records. The track finds the group fully embracing their signature Neotraditional, Texas-influenced Country sound that fans have known and loved since their breakout hit “Drinkin’ Problem.”
Take a listen here.
2Chris Stapleton
Atlantic Records has raised the flag on the latest track from F1®THE ALBUM, the musical companion to Apple Original Films’ high-octane, action-packed film F1® THE MOVIE, starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick). 11x Grammy® Award-winning Chris Stapleton officially enters the race with “Bad As I Used To Be” out now. The F1 album releases on June 27th, the same day as the movie releases.
Take a listen here.
3Lainey Wilson
Lainey Wilson’s new single, “Somewhere Over Laredo,” is out today via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville. Written by Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson and Andy Albert, the song honors the timeless classic “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” while showcasing Wilson’s poignant storytelling and authentic country sound, as she reflects on past love and pays tribute to small towns across the country.
Wilson will perform the song live for the first time at the 2025 American Music Awards this Monday, May 26, where she is nominated for Favorite Female Country Artist.
Take a listen here.
4Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas presents his new solo album, Music For People Who Believe In Love, out now.he Jonas invited a slew of artists across genres to bring their unique voices to the record as features, including Sierra Ferrell, Louane & Tiny Habits, Luisa Sonza, Franklin Jonas, and DOMi & JD Beck. Visit Music City shared Jonas made a surprise appearance at the Bluebird Cafe performing songs from his album.
Take a listen here.
5Mae Estes
Mae Estes is putting her gratitude for her man on full display with her new love song “Mr. Fix It,” out now.. Inspired by her real-life mechanic husband, “Mr. Fix It” sweetly depicts the ways in which he’s not only the fixer of appliances and cars, but the mender of hearts in their relationship.
Take a listen here.
6Vincent Mason
Vincent Mason strikes again with new song “Painkiller,” an electrifying, guitar-heavy track that blends high-energy country with lyrics about love and loneliness.
“‘Painkiller’ is one of my favorite songs I’ve put out so far. I wrote this with one of my songwriting heroes, Luke Laird, and two of my favorite writers in town, Jessie Jo Dillon and Chase McDaniel,” shares Mason. “The record has a lot of different sides to it, and I’m excited to share this one first.”
Take a listen here.
7Nate Smith
MULTI-PLATINUM hitmaker Nate Smith delivers “Dads Don’t Die” – an unforgettably moving ballad celebrating the immortal power of love between father and child.
“I’ll never forget the day Emily [Weisband] sent me this song. I broke down in tears the very first listen. It hit me straight in the heart,” admits Smith. “‘Dads never die… they live on in us, and through us.’ I’d never heard it said quite like that. I’m incredibly close with my dad and beyond grateful he’s still here. The thought of losing him is my greatest fear. My heart goes out to everyone who has lost their father. I hope this song brings comfort, healing, and a little light to anyone walking through that pain. What makes this song even more powerful is how it gently touches on forgiveness. Whether you’ve lost your dad, miss him deeply, or are still working through things with him – I hope this song finds you. What matters is that it reaches the people who need it most. I truly believe this is the most meaningful song I’ve ever been a part of.”
Take a listen here.
