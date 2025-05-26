New Music this Week- May 26, 2025

7 Nate Smith

MULTI-PLATINUM hitmaker Nate Smith delivers “Dads Don’t Die” – an unforgettably moving ballad celebrating the immortal power of love between father and child.

“I’ll never forget the day Emily [Weisband] sent me this song. I broke down in tears the very first listen. It hit me straight in the heart,” admits Smith. “‘Dads never die… they live on in us, and through us.’ I’d never heard it said quite like that. I’m incredibly close with my dad and beyond grateful he’s still here. The thought of losing him is my greatest fear. My heart goes out to everyone who has lost their father. I hope this song brings comfort, healing, and a little light to anyone walking through that pain. What makes this song even more powerful is how it gently touches on forgiveness. Whether you’ve lost your dad, miss him deeply, or are still working through things with him – I hope this song finds you. What matters is that it reaches the people who need it most. I truly believe this is the most meaningful song I’ve ever been a part of.”

Take a listen here.